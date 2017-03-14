Oregon Coast Outdoors: Tidal Tours of Cannon Beach, Lincoln City River Cleanup

Published 03/14/2017 at 6:03 PM PDT - Updated 03/15/2017 at 6:07 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Oregon Coast) – Spring is giving life to all sorts of new things on the Oregon coast. A river cleanup takes place in Lincoln City early in April and Cannon Beach is adding some extremely enticing guided tours of tidepools and other aspects of the beach.

Up on the north Oregon coast, Cannon Beach's Haystack Rock Awareness Program (HRAP) is announcing an exciting new program: guided tidepool tours with award-winning author, filmmaker, photographer and intertidal enthusiast Stephen Grace.

The first tour is scheduled for Thursday, March 23 at 3 p.m., just as spring break gets going.





Grace is author of books such as “Dam Nation: How Water Shaped the West and Will Determine Its Future.” He provides an exploration of the ocean’s edge on the Oregon coast unlike any other experience HRAP has previously been able to offer. Participants in these small group tours will benefit from Grace’s unique combination of scientific knowledge and expansive storytelling skills, which he combines in a compelling exploration of Cannon Beach’s ecological jewel: a dynamic coastline teeming with wondrous creatures.

Participants should prepare to immerse themselves in the elements (dressing for all types of weather) as they venture down to the shore from Cannon Beach City Hall. Tours cost $25 per person, are capped at 10 participants, and last approximately an hour and a half. Private tours with Stephen Grace to Haystack Rock, or to other intertidal areas, are also offered at $40 per person, or $35 per person with groups larger than 3 explorers.

The popular program is entering its 32nd season on the beach. The program’s mission is to protect, through education, the intertidal and bird ecology of the Marine Garden and National Wildlife Refuge at Haystack Rock. Having educated over one million visitors, HRAP aims to provide sustainability-focused educational opportunities to a wide range of Cannon Beach visitors.

For more information or to schedule your tour, visit their website at ci.cannonbeach.or.us/HRAP or contact Melissa Keyser, HRAP Coordinator, at 504-436-8060 or HRAP@ci.cannon-beach.or.us





The Siletz Watershed Council is inviting river users and the public to help clean-up the Siletz River on Saturday April 8 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. The meeting and ending point is Hee Hee Illahee park on Hwy 229 and Gaither St at the south entrance to Siletz.

The event is a great way to give back to the river that everyone enjoys. Some will bring their drift boats and friends to clean-up from the water side while others clean-up from the shoreline. Garbage bags and work gloves will be provided by SOLVE. Registration with coffee and donuts begins a bit before 9 a.m. and at 2 p.m. there will be chili, hot dogs, sodas and other snacks. A raffle of excellent donated prizes for clean-up volunteers will be an additional reward for a morning of trash removal.

This year, the groups has coordinated the clean-up with SOLVE and pre-registration is available through their website: http://solveoregon.org/get-involved/events/siletz-river-cleanup

The council is asking the public to pre-register if possible so they can get a good idea of how many volunteers to expect. Last year, over 20 volunteers in five drift boats and along the banks showed up and collected over 1000 pounds of trash from the river.

Bring waterproof boots or waders and dress in layers. For more information: Evan Hayduk, 541-265-9195, evan@midcoastwatershedscouncil.org. Where to stay for these events - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour













