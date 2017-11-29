8 Astounding, Unique Lodgings of Seaside - N. Oregon Coast

11/29/2017

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Seaside, Oregon) – Staying the night in Seaside has been a major Oregon coast attraction for generations. It's a lot easier now than it used to be: tourists mostly stayed in tents during the summer a little over 100 years ago. These days, you have a wealth of extraordinary hotels, motels and vacation rentals to choose from, and a host of amenities – some of which will surprise. (Above: River Inn at Seaside).

Beach House Vacation Rentals is your ticket to great vacation homes to stay not just in Seaside but up in Gearhart as well – even a stunning historic home in Hammond near the Wreck of the Peter Iredale. There are a lot of historic beauties here as well as modern wonders. One home comes with an upstairs balcony and a rounded section that evokes a lighthouse, graced with elegant, polished wood interiors and a sense of the antique. There are some at the Seaside Beach Club, sitting right on the prom and providing upstairs views and vistas of the ocean. Seaside, Oregon. 1-800-995-2796. www.beachhouse1.com.





City Center Motel sits right next to everything happening in the middle of town – a mere block and a half from Broadway. Contained therein are budget-friendly guest rooms, while the exterior is tastefully decorated with lively pastels. You also get access to the pool. 250 1st Ave, Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-6377. www.citycenterseaside.com

Right up on the Necanicum River is the Coast River Inn, with its lovely mix of soothing light blue and woodsy shingles. It's a close walk to downtown and all its yummy eateries and attractions. Here, you can also snag free bike rentals and some rooms have Jacuzzi's. 800 South Holladay Drive. Seaside, Oregon. (503) 738-8474. Website here.





The centerpiece to downtown, the Inn at Seaside sits right next to the Seaside Convention Center. Enter and you'll find a stunning lobby of marble-like tiles, while the rooms are a delightful blend of sleek and chic. There's a big pool, distant view of the waves and most of the rooms have great glimpses of activity on the river. The business center is impressive and you can also get complimentary bike rentals here. 800-699-5070. 503-738-9581. 441 Second Ave. Seaside, Oregon. www.innatseaside.com.





Close to the Prom and kitty-corner from downtown, the Hillcrest Inn has this rather dreamy blend of a vintage Oregon coast and a modern spark. Plus, you're within earshot of the waves. Highlights include some dog-friendly rooms, an outdoor barbecue, min-suites, and some cozy romantic rooms that come with a two-person jetted spa. 118 North Columbia. Seaside, Oregon. (503) 738-6273. www.seasidehillcrest.com





Overlooking that mesmerizing waterway, the River Inn at Seaside's exterior almost feels like a grand estate. There's even views of the waves in the distance. Interiors are a classy mix of browns and whites, and special amenities include a playground, on-site fire pits and bikes to roam around in. 531 Avenue A, Seaside, Oregon. www.riverinnatseaside.com. 503-717-5744.





With a gorgeous view of the surf and of the many souls wandering the Prom, the Seashore Inn is a distinctive oceanfront hotel. At once retro and yet modern, it somehow evokes both the '60s and the New Millennium. The rooms combine wood with semi-futuristic whites to a delightful effect. There's also a pool, fitness room, hot tub and a sauna. 60 North Promenade, Seaside, Oregon. 503.738.6368. 888.738.6368. http://www.seashoreinnor.com/.





Through Oregon Beach Vacations, you can find some jaw-droppers in Seaside. They have a huge catalog of vacation rentals in the area: along the Prom, throughout its neighborhoods, at the Cove and more. Lots of historic wonders to upscale eye-poppers, and numerous condos. Offices in Cannon Beach and Lincoln City. 1-800-723-2383. www.oregonbeachvacations.com.

