Video: Five Things You Need to Know About Oregon Coast Labor Day Weekend

Published 08/31/2017 at 4:53 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Oregon Coast) – Don't count on heading out the beaches last minute and still find a room. Don't think you know what the weather will do. What will happen with gas prices? Do not think for a second you won't get a speeding ticket – or worse – if you push the boundaries on those roads just a bit. And there are more warnings.

The Oregon coast is a ton of fun on this three-day holiday weekend, to be sure. Lots is happening, and there's lots to do and see. But you've got to play the game correctly or you'll find yourself in trouble. Here's a few tips and warnings about what to do and not do: five of them, to be exact.

Campgrounds are Gone. Don't count on finding a place to go camping for the holiday weekend if you haven't already reserved one. Except for a handful of county and city campgrounds where it's first come, first serve – but these are rare. There could be some cancellations, however. See the Complete List of Oregon Coast Campgrounds for the upper half of the coastline.

Lodging Prices Triple. If you haven't yet made a reservation, most likely you won't find one even now. There are still some rooms open on the Oregon coast when you get there – but they are few and far between. And you will in most cases have to pay double or triple the usual holiday rate, not even the regular rate. Some reservations for regular prices can still be made here.

Gas Prices Rising – But Not Too Bad. AAA's Marie Dodds said Oregon recently gained two and a half cents to $2.84 per gallon, and that's still likely to rise a bit because of holiday demand. The Harvey disaster is causing other parts of the U.S. to spike sharply in gas prices, but this area won't get too affected. AAA said prices have already mostly peaked here because of demand surrounding the August 21 eclipse.

Nightmare Traffic a Sure Thing. You're going to want to leave early and give yourself more time. The harsh reality is everyone is leaving town and trying to get away from it all, but there are so many doing just that they're bringing “it all” with them.

The worst is the return trip from the coast, usually on Sunday and Monday, when traffic along the coast range routes can be at an absolute standstill at times – usually in the mid to late afternoon. Wait until closer to sunset to leave.

Watch your speed as cops will be out in full force on Highway 101 and the routes to and from. Sting spots to lookout for: the big rest stop halfway through the coast range along Highway 26; various gravel pull-offs along Highway 26 and Highway 18 in the coast range; the double-lane areas along Highway 26 in the Saddle Mountain area; Highway 18, just east and west of McMinnville.

Labor Weekend Oregon Coast Weather. This time, it looks quite good for the holiday. But the downside is it's going to be incredibly hot over the weekend in the valley, which means way more traffic and way more people. Good luck with that. Oregon Coast Weather



If you come out for the day, make sure to bring an extra pair of pants and shoes in case you get completely soaked. There's a decent chance you'll get walloped by the tide if you're goofing around near the ocean, and not a slim chance of accidentally slipping in a creek either.

























