Shipwreck Skeletal Remains: Peter Iredale, N. Oregon Coast
Warrenton, Astoria, Gearhart Virtual Tour
 

Accessible by Peter Iredale Road from inside Fort Stevens State Park, the wreck is part of the massive park - one of the largest in the state.

Various parts of the Wreck of the Peter Iredale appear at different times of year, thanks to sand levels. Of course tides make a difference as well.

The lower part of the ship, now entirely under the sand, allows only views of the very tops of the structure. Even then, this can disappear in summer's higher sand levels.

If the tide safely allows, people tend to climb all over the rusted bones of the giant schooner.

The bottom photo, taken on the first day of summer at sunset, shows another favorite view of the elderly structure. People love their sunset shots of shipwreck's silhouette.

Note:driving on the beach from here southward is legal, but not north of Peter Iredale Road.

Latest News on Peter Iredale Shipwreck

wreck of peter iredale
wreck of peter iredale - BingNews
Search results

N. Oregon Coast Baby Whale Moves in Mysterious Ways - Vanishing Then Reappears
14 Dec 2016 at 11:17am
Then, they got the call of a sea lion body stranded several miles away, by the wreck of the Peter Iredale in Warrenton, and had to leave behind this scene for that event. After that and a brief lunch, they returned to the baby whale corpse around noon only ...

The Wreck of the Peter Iredale
1 Dec 2016 at 1:20am
After attending a wedding in the Portland, Oregon area, my wife and I took a couple of extra days to visit the Oregon Coast. We visited Cannon Beach with its iconic Haystack Rock and then traveled up to Seaside, Oregon where we spent the night. The next ...
 
 
To Previous Stop
More to History of Oregon Coast's Peter Iredale Than Just a Shipwreck
 To Next Stop
Sunset Beach, between Warrenton and Gearhart
Back to Astoria, Warrenton, Gearhart Virtual Tour

Oregon Coast Lodging
find a place to stay

Oregon Coast Dining

Astoria, Warrenton, Gearhart Lodging, Hotels, Motels

Astoria, Warrenton, Gearhart Dining, Restaurants

  

Astoria, Warrenton Weather

Oregon Coast Events

Astoria, Warrenton Events

Oregon Coast Travel News

Oregon Coast Adventure Blog

  

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Us


Seaside, Oregon Lodging, Hotels, Motels, Restaurants, Inns, Vacation Rentals
Find places to stay in Seaside; places to eat, dine in Seaside

Beach House Vacation Rentals, Inc
Over 65 of these to choose from between Seaside and Warrenton, and some are pet friendly

City Center Motel
Budget rate while not sacrificing niceties

Hillcrest Inn, Seaside
Beautiful retro motel near Prom, some pet friendly

Inn at Seaside
Spacious two bedroom suites, double queen-bedded rooms and hospitality suites

Oregon Beach Vacations
Over 200 homes on the coast, including Seaside, C Beach, Manzanita and more

River Inn at Seaside - Hotel, Seaside lodging
New in Seaside: On soothing river, upscale luxury at affordable price, family, pets

Seashore Inn, Seaside Hotel
Oceanfront, pet friendly, heated indoor pool, steps from beach attractions

Coast River Inn at Seaside.
Overlooking tranquil Necanicum River, some Jacuzzi

Vacation Rentals in Astoria, Warrenton, Gearhart
Multi-bedroom houses, north Oregon coast luxury lodging to budget, including Seaside

Dining, Restaurants, Menus in Seaside, Oregon.
Find Restaurants, Dining in Seaside

ATTRACTION: Seaside Aquarium
More than 70 years of letting you feed the seals

ATTRACTION: Seaside Virtual Tour, Map
100's of photos, details about Seaside, Oregon, including map

Oregon Coast and Seaside Lodging Fantastic Views on Video
From the balconies and patios of oceanfront hotels, motels and vacation rentals in Seaside and elsewhere


 

 

 