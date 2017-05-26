N. Oregon Coast's Pelican Wins Big Internationally, New Beer Coming

Published 05/26/2017 at 7:23 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Pacific City, Oregon) – If you're looking for some serious award-winning beer in Oregon, you need only look in our backyard. The north Oregon coast's Pelican Brewing Company recently grabbed ten prestigious awards, and it is about to release a new line of beer.

Pelican Brewing Company will soon release its new Udder Tugger Milk Stout as the next chapter in the popular Lone Pelican Small Batch Series. The unique silky-smooth, slightly-sweet brew is the perfect quaff for Oregon’s spring-into-summer ‘tweener’ season. It will be available early June in 6-packs, 12oz and 22oz bottles, 50 liter kegs and 1/6 barrel.

With more cows than people in Tillamook County, it was perhaps inevitable that Pelican would eventually create a milk stout. Brewed with lactose and debittered black malt, Udder Tugger sports a deep black color, long-lasting tan foam, and a soft, rich roast proﬁle. Aromas of baker’s cocoa and toffee-like caramel combine with a slightly herbal hop character to create an inviting impression. The ﬂavors follow through with a dark chocolate character and a slight sweetness in the ﬁnish. Enjoy with cookies - or not.

“Given our location on the coast in Tillamook County with the predominance of the dairy industry we felt it was time to design this incredible milk stout - a subtle, clean character that we think is entirely drinkable right now if not any time,” said Darron Welch, founding brew master at Pelican Brewing Company. “We designed this beer to have a wonderful dark color and soft flavor profile that blooms on the palate for a clean, delicious drinking experience.”

According to American Craft Beer, milk stout originated in the United Kingdom in the 19th century, when it was common for workers to add whole milk to their ‘stout porters’ to make them more nutritious and satisfying. Over time, stouts and porters split into separate styles, and brewers started adding lactose ahead of time during the brewing process.

Last week, the Oregon coast company snagged some serious awards. They grabbed no loess than 10 international honors, including their third time as Champion Medium International Brewery at the 2017 Australian International Beer Awards, the largest annual competition of its kind in the world judging both draught and packaged beer.

Pelican received accolades for: Champion award for Medium International Brewery, gold medals for two beers, four silver medals, and three bronze.

The brewery has consistently been recognized by the Australian International Beer Awards and was named Grand Champion Beer there two years running in 2004 and 2005. This is the third year in a row Pelican was named Champion Medium International Brewery.

The Australian International Beer Awards are presented annually by the Royal Agricultural Society (RASV) in partnership with Federation University Australia. The Australian International Beer Awards (AIBA) is the largest competition of its kind in the Asia Pacific region and is renowned for celebrating beer and brewing excellence in Australia and around the world. The AIBA provides brewers with an opportunity to benchmark their beers against international industry standards and aims to create greater consumer awareness of the quality and diversity of beer styles available in Australia and internationally. Pelican Brewing has three pubs on the north Oregon coast: in Cannon Beach, Tillamook and Pacific City. http://pelicanbrewing.com/pubs/.













