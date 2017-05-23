First Annual Yachats Pride Fest Glitters Up the Central Oregon Coast

Published 05/23/2017 at 3:23 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Yachats, Oregon) – The central Oregon coast town of Yachats will be erupting in joyous revelry with a serious side on June 3 and 4, with the first of its annual Yachats Pride festival. The event celebrates the free expression of gender, culture and sexual orientation of LGBT people and their allies by hosting fun and educational events that both honor diversity and which help to eradicate discrimination and violence based on gender, race, ethnicity, and sexual orientation. Five events are planned with a Resource Fair going during all events.

The proceedings begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3, with a concert by the iconic Cris Williamson. She is one of the founding artists on Olivia Records, a label started in the 1970's, paving the way for the women’s music genre. Williamson has spent almost 50 years writing, performing, and being an activist for LGBT issues. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $20 for VIP.

A discussion on the Two-Spirit tradition of Native American cultures will follow the concert starting at 4:15 pm. Two-Spirit is a contemporary umbrella English-language term that refers to the historical and current First Nations people whose individual spirits were essentially a blend of female and male spirits, or whose gender identity did not match their biological sex. The discussion will be led by Lisa Norton, Executive Director at My Sister’s Place in Newport, and Robert Kentta, Siletz Tribal Cultural Resources Director and elected member of the Tribal Council of The Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians. This event is free.

The evening events will begin with a Mixed-Up Mixer at 5:30 pm in the Commons Multi-Purpose Room. The Mixer features heavy appetizers from the Drift Inn, including a Tostada Bar, a Lettuce Wrap Bar, a Breads and Spreads selection, and an extravagant chocolate cake. Eaters can mingle with the resource agencies to learn about resources on the central Oregon coast and south Willamette Valley.

The Mixed-Up Mixer is a word play on all the letters in LGBTQQ2SIAAP and an opportunity to learn what all the letters mean. The Mixer is $15 and includes one free beverage.

The Gay Bingo Extravaganza begins at 6:30 and is hosted by the scintillating Bunny Fu Fu, freshly delivered from Las Vegas. Bunny will direct a hilarious and highly energetic night of bingo, and she will be packing a humongous purse of prizes and surprises. Local businesses have donated great prizes, including a night at Heceta Head Lighthouse. This event is free.

Organizer Helen Anderson said the Gay Bingo event is a mish-mash of wacky elements, and said that more or less “words defy” when attempting to describe it.

“There is some bingo, but you don't have to play if you just want to be entertained,” Anderson said. “It does involve a drag queen and her able assistant. It's interactive. Yes, we will have complimentary daubers. Yes, they will be sparkly, Yes, you will be adorned with festive door prizes. Yes, you can win real prizes. Big prizes. Our local businesses have made fabulous donations, including a night at the lighthouse and cool kitchen stuff. Yes, you might see a shark attack. No, you do not have to pay to play.”

The celebration concludes on Sunday, June 4, with a free family picnic in the pavilion behind the Commons. The food is free. There will be activities for kids and an open mic for anyone. Barbara Turrill from Newport will perform a few sets of her music.

