Smelly 'Globster' of a Dead Whale Will Be Left to Oregon Coast Wildlife

A 36-foot sperm whale in a particularly nasty state of decay has hit one north Oregon coast beach this week. Science, Seaside Aquarium

Vibrant Oregon Coast St. Patrick's Celebration is Dinner, Music and Dance

The group Pipedance returns to Lincoln City on March 16 and 17. Lincoln City events

N. Oregon Coast's Cannon Beach Expands Daily Beach Program

Cannon Beach now features the daily presence of the Haystack Awareness Program. Cannon Beach events

Rare, Ghostly Shipwreck Emerges Again on Oregon Coast

It's appeared here only three times since the '70s. Rockaway Beach, history.

Oregon Coast Spring Beach Cleanup Coming April 1

This year's event coincides with the 50th Anniversary of the Oregon Beach Bill. Newport events, Yachats events, Cannon Beach events, Manzanita events, Lincoln City events, Pacific City events

N. Oregon Coast's Manzanita Boasts Film Fest, Estuary Cleanup, Science Talk

A small film festival, a talk on estuaries, a cleanup of estuaries along Nehalem Bay. Manzanita events

Sharing the Coast Conference Digs Deeper Into Oregon Beaches, Citizen Science

Dozens of fascinating events and activities that help you dig a little deeper into your beach experience. Newport events, Yachats events

Central Oregon Coast Jazz Show a Flurry of Fine Bebop

Seattle-based Jacob Zimmerman Trio comes to the central Oregon coast on February 24. Lincoln City events

Oregon Coast Virtual Tour, Cannon Beach: Hug Point Geologic Oddities, Layers,...

Take an incredibly detailed walking tour of Hug Point. It's like being there. Travel tips. Cannon Beach lodging

Beachy Romance: Great Oregon Coast Makeout Spots

Places perfect for making out, cajoling a new love interest or simply making googly eyes at other. Weather, travel tips

N. Oregon Coast Cash Mob and History Event

Two unique events are coming up on the north Oregon coast in the latter half of February. Seaside events, Manzanita events

Oregon Coast Under High Wind Warning, Flood Watch

Large swells along the ocean will translate to big waves battering the shores

Newport's Seafood Wine Fest Brings Thousands to Central Oregon Coast

The largest festival of the winter for all the beach towns, February 23 through 26. Newport events

February Highlights of Oregon Coast: More Than Just Romantic Events

Seaside events, Cannon Beach events, Manzanita events, Tillamook events, Pacific City events, Lincoln City events, Newport events, Yachats events

Ghost Forests and Agate Beds Abound on Oregon Coast

Popping up like daisies in areas around Cannon Beach, Newport, Seal Rock and more. Science, geology

Oregon Coast Antique Week Boasts Treasures and 100s of Glass Floats

February 11 through 20 is Lincoln City Antique Week. Lincoln City events

Cannon Beach Wine, Culinary Fest Fires Up N. Oregon Coast in March

Northwest wines and the much-lauded cuisine of the region will be on full display. Cannon Beach events

NASA Scientist Talks in Newport About Total Solar Eclipse on Oregon Coast

Deep space meets the Oregon coast on Thursday, February 9. Newport events

Oregon Coast King Tides Party Shows Off Photos, Data

The public is invited to a party to celebrate the success of this winter's project in Newport. Newport events

Huge Waves Injure Woman on Oregon Coast Balcony, Other Damage

A woman was injured by a wave that hit her hotel balcony, and mammoth breakers destroyed a handful of condos

Spectacular Stormy Seas This Weekend on Oregon Coast; Surf Advisory

This, in turn, will bring some great finds along the beaches later

N. Oregon Coast Shipwrecks and Rivers Subjects of Nature Events

The history of shipwrecks on the north Oregon coast, a look at Clatsop forestland and how salmon are doing

More Ice, Floods, High Winds for Oregon, Coast Range, Portland, Beaches

The great thaw is delayed once again for the inland valley and the Oregon coast range