 
Latest Oregon Coast Spring, Events, Attractions, Science and Tourism News

Oregon Coast Spring, Events, Attractions, Science and Tourism News
Oregon Coast Spring: Attractions - Events - Beaches - Stuff You Didn't Know. Kids, travel tips

Lincoln City Oregon Coast Lodging Updates
Now with news updates for Lincoln City lodgings, attractions, beaches

Smelly 'Globster' of a Dead Whale Will Be Left to Oregon Coast Wildlife
A 36-foot sperm whale in a particularly nasty state of decay has hit one north Oregon coast beach this week. Science, Seaside Aquarium

Vibrant Oregon Coast St. Patrick's Celebration is Dinner, Music and Dance
The group Pipedance returns to Lincoln City on March 16 and 17. Lincoln City events

N. Oregon Coast's Cannon Beach Expands Daily Beach Program
Cannon Beach now features the daily presence of the Haystack Awareness Program. Cannon Beach events

Rare, Ghostly Shipwreck Emerges Again on Oregon Coast
It's appeared here only three times since the '70s. Rockaway Beach, history.

Oregon Coast Spring Beach Cleanup Coming April 1
This year's event coincides with the 50th Anniversary of the Oregon Beach Bill. Newport events, Yachats events, Cannon Beach events, Manzanita events, Lincoln City events, Pacific City events

N. Oregon Coast's Manzanita Boasts Film Fest, Estuary Cleanup, Science Talk
A small film festival, a talk on estuaries, a cleanup of estuaries along Nehalem Bay. Manzanita events

Sharing the Coast Conference Digs Deeper Into Oregon Beaches, Citizen Science
Dozens of fascinating events and activities that help you dig a little deeper into your beach experience. Newport events, Yachats events

Central Oregon Coast Jazz Show a Flurry of Fine Bebop
Seattle-based Jacob Zimmerman Trio comes to the central Oregon coast on February 24. Lincoln City events

Oregon Coast Virtual Tour, Cannon Beach: Hug Point Geologic Oddities, Layers,...
Take an incredibly detailed walking tour of Hug Point. It's like being there. Travel tips. Cannon Beach lodging

Beachy Romance: Great Oregon Coast Makeout Spots
Places perfect for making out, cajoling a new love interest or simply making googly eyes at other. Weather, travel tips

N. Oregon Coast Cash Mob and History Event
Two unique events are coming up on the north Oregon coast in the latter half of February. Seaside events, Manzanita events

Oregon Coast Under High Wind Warning, Flood Watch
Large swells along the ocean will translate to big waves battering the shores

Newport's Seafood Wine Fest Brings Thousands to Central Oregon Coast
The largest festival of the winter for all the beach towns, February 23 through 26. Newport events

February Highlights of Oregon Coast: More Than Just Romantic Events
Seaside events, Cannon Beach events, Manzanita events, Tillamook events, Pacific City events, Lincoln City events, Newport events, Yachats events

Ghost Forests and Agate Beds Abound on Oregon Coast
Popping up like daisies in areas around Cannon Beach, Newport, Seal Rock and more. Science, geology

Oregon Coast Antique Week Boasts Treasures and 100s of Glass Floats
February 11 through 20 is Lincoln City Antique Week. Lincoln City events

Cannon Beach Wine, Culinary Fest Fires Up N. Oregon Coast in March
Northwest wines and the much-lauded cuisine of the region will be on full display. Cannon Beach events

NASA Scientist Talks in Newport About Total Solar Eclipse on Oregon Coast
Deep space meets the Oregon coast on Thursday, February 9. Newport events

Oregon Coast King Tides Party Shows Off Photos, Data
The public is invited to a party to celebrate the success of this winter's project in Newport. Newport events

Huge Waves Injure Woman on Oregon Coast Balcony, Other Damage
A woman was injured by a wave that hit her hotel balcony, and mammoth breakers destroyed a handful of condos

Spectacular Stormy Seas This Weekend on Oregon Coast; Surf Advisory
This, in turn, will bring some great finds along the beaches later

N. Oregon Coast Shipwrecks and Rivers Subjects of Nature Events
The history of shipwrecks on the north Oregon coast, a look at Clatsop forestland and how salmon are doing

More Ice, Floods, High Winds for Oregon, Coast Range, Portland, Beaches
The great thaw is delayed once again for the inland valley and the Oregon coast range

 



Oregon Coast Spring Break Lodging Availability, Openings, Advice If you're looking for lodging on the Oregon coast for spring break, weekends will be quite difficult


Oregon Coast Spring Break Top Ten: the Good, the Rad and the Unbelievable – So much Oregon coast, so little time. Now that it's spring break, you probably need to cram as much fun into a few days as ...


Five Funky Facts About Oregon Coast Spring Break You Didn't Know - Mother Nature has some rather hidden delights waiting in spring and spring break in the realms of weather, storms, beach finds, and how you photograph this area while visiting.



The Science Behind Spring's Stunning Clouds on Oregon Coast – Sometime in late March, and then well into April, May and even chunks of June, spring can present the most stunning of cloud ...


Ten Mind-Blowing Spring Break Stretches of Oregon Coast – You may want something a little more from this next spring vacation jaunt to the Oregon coast. You may want something ...

 

Literally over 100 homes available as vacation rentals – all distinctive and carefully selected to be special. Find them in Yachats, Waldport, Newport, Nye Beach, Otter Rock, Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach, Lincoln Beach, Lincoln City, Neskowin, Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar and Rockaway Beach. Some pet friendly.
On the Seaside Promenade, in Seaside

 



 

Search over 5,000 Pages for Oregon coast subjects, articles or lodging...

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

 

Follow us on

 

Oregon Coast Lodging
Seaside
Cannon Beach Lodging
Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Lodging
Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar Lodging
Lincoln City Lodging
Depoe Bay Lodging
Newport Lodging
Waldport Lodging
Yachats Lodging
Oregon Coast Vacation Rentals
Oregon Coast Lodging Specials

Oregon Coast Bed and Breakfasts / B&Bs

Oregon Coast Restaurant, Dining Guide
Seaside
Cannon Beach Dining
Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Dining
Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar Restaurants
Tillamook Bay Restaurants, Dining
Lincoln City Dining, Restaurants
Depoe Bay Restaurants, Dining
Newport Restaurants, Dining
Waldport, Yachats Restaurants, Dining
Florence Restaurants, Dining
Restaurant Reviews

Coast Events Calendar
Astoria
Seaside, Cannon Beach Calendar
Manzanita, Rockaway Events
Tillamook, Pacific City Calendar
Lincoln City Events Calendar
Newport, Depoe Bay Events Calendar
Yachats Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather
Seaside Weather
Cannon Beach
Manzanita
Nehalem Bay / Wheeler
Rockaway
Oceanside/Tillamook
Pacific City
Lincoln City
Depoe Bay Weather
Newport
Yachats
Florence

Oregon Coast Complete Guides every beach access,
Seaside, Oregon Complete Guide
Cannon Beach Complete Guide
Three Capes Complete Guide
Lincoln City Complete Guide
Newport Complete Guide
Waldport, Seal Rock Guide

Oregon Coast Travel News

Guide to Oregon Coast Whales

Coastal Bars, Lounges

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Oregon Coast Camping

OREGON COAST VIRTUAL TOURS
Explore Every Beach Spot
Astoria - at the northernmost tip of Oregon
Astoria
Where the Columbia meets the Pacific, Land of Lewis & Clark and loads of atmosphere & history
Seaside, Oregon
Seaside
The Promenade, Tillamook Head, family fun & broad, sandy beaches
Cannon Beach on the Oregon Coast
Cannon Beach
A mysterious lighthouse, upscale yet earthy, a huge monolith, fine eateries & an art mecca
Nehalem Bay, Manzanita, Nehalem, Wheeler and Rockaway Oregon Coast
Nehalem Bay - Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler
Manzanita's beaches, Nehalem and Wheeler's quirky beauty; laid back Rockaway
Oregon Coast: Tillamook Bay, Tillamook, Bay City, Barview, Garibaldi
Tillamook Bay
Garibaldi, Barview, Bay City, Tillamook & an oceanfront ghost town
Three Capes Loop, Oceanside, Netarts, Pacific City, Cape Lookout, Cape Meares
Three Cape Loop - Oceanside, Netarts, Pacific City
The hidden secret of the coast: Cape Meares, a lighthouse, Oceanside, Netarts and Pacific City
Lincoln City, Cascade Head, Neskowin, Inland Highway 101
Lincoln City & the Corridor of Mystery
Miles & miles of unbroken beaches, Cascade Head, Neskowin and manmade attractions
Depoe Bay on the Oregon Coast
Depoe Bay
A spouting horn downtown, freaky hidden cliffs and whales, whales, whales
Newport, Nye Beach on the Oregon Coast
Newport
Time-tripping Nye Beach, a bustling bayfront, marine science-central and two lighthouses
Yachats
Yachats
Constantly dramatic wave action, a mix of the rugged & upscale
Between Florence and Yachats - oodles of secret beaches
Upper Lane County
25 miles of deserted beaches & oodles of wonders
Florence - on the central Oregon coast
Florence
A lighthouse, ancient bayfront and miles and miles of fluffy dunes

 

 

 

Secrets of the Season

Family Fun
Nightlife Frivolity

Subscribe to BC news RSS Feeds
Add BC news to YOUR site

 

Unusual Travel Articles TravelParanormal.com allows you to submit your own creepy tale or debunk one - or see up-to-the-minute news headlines about travel and the paranormal.

News Headlines from All Over Oregon Need to scan Oregon headlines? Constantly updated news from all over Oregon: a comprehensive, up-to-the-minute display of news headlines from a variety of media

Oregon Coast Oceanfront Lodging, Hotels, Rentals

A Guide to Oregon Coast Seafood Restaurants, Dining

Find us on Google+

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 