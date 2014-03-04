Follow us on

Sunny, in 60's and 70's Coming for Portland, Oregon Coast

Published 04/03/2014

(Oregon Coast) – Highs in the mid-70's for the Portland area, and serious sun for the Oregon coast with highs around 60. That's what's in store for the early part of next week, after a few more days of rough and rainy weather that spells spring in the grandest of traditions.

Now through the weekend will be soggy and cloudy – mostly – on the Oregon coast and in Portland. But the highest temps of the year will start poking their heads through the clouds around Monday in both regions.

The National Weather Service (NWS) is predicting all sunny to mostly sunny conditions for the coast starting Monday. Highs will be up around 57 for north coast towns like Manzanita, Astoria, Oceanside, Pacific City, Rockaway Beach, Cannon Beach and Seaside.

On the central Oregon coast, Monday is predicted to be warmer, with highs in the low 60's. That means towns such as Lincoln City, Newport, Depoe Bay and Yachats.

Tuesday will be all sunny with a high around 58, with a little higher temps on the central coast.

Wednesday will again be sunny with highs around 60 for both regions.

Later in the month look for some incredible low tides along the Oregon coast. Also, this time of year is often the most photogenic on the coast. More Oregon coast weather here. General Oregon weather here, including Portland.

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted