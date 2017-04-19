Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Asteroid Swings Close Tonight, Possibly Seen Around Oregon, the Coast

Published 04/19/2017 at 5:23 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff



(Oregon Coast) – NASA scientists say a giant asteroid will pass close by Earth tonight and be visible with small telescopes perhaps through Thursday night. Weather along the Oregon coast and the rest of the state may prevent that, but Thursday opens up a little.

The object, known as 2014 JO25, will sail safely past the Earth, but it is the closest an asteroid of this size or bigger has come to this planet since 2004. 2014 JO25 is about 2,000 feet in size and will zoom past here some 1.1 million miles away – about 4.6 times the distance from Earth to the moon.

Asteroid Toutatis, a 3.1-mile object, came just a tad closer to the planet in September of 2004, at four times the distance from here to the moon.


2014 JO25 was first discovered in 2014 by astronomers working out of the Catalina Sky Survey in Arizona, which is a part of NASA's Near Earth Object (NEO) Observations Program. That group made the measurements of 2014 JO25, and also noted it has a surface that twice as reflective of the moon.

Scientists know much about its trajectory but little else of its composition or other properties.

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings not found anywhere else
In Cannon Beach:
Winter rates, free night offers
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Special prices for spring, free night offers
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
How to get a free night - stormwatch deals
In Lincoln City:
Exclusive listings; spring specials
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
A lot of stunning oceanfront whale watching
In Newport:
Special offers, free nights - stormwatch, spring deals
In Waldport
Low spring rates - stormwatch deals
In Yachats, Florence
Great spring deals; find lodgings not listed anywhere else

2014 JO25 is predicted to brighten to a magnitude 11, which means it can't be seen by the naked eye. The lower the magnitude number the brighter, which is why when the International Space Station makes appearances luminous enough to be seen it's measured at -3.0 or around there, for example. Magnitude 11 will let this asteroid be seen by smaller microscopes, such as the ones many families have.

To spot it, look to the north starting after midnight tonight (Wednesday, on the Oregon coast, Pacific Time). It will be passing through the constellation of Draco the Dragon. The brightest moments may well have already passed, however, as it began its crawl in the wee hours of Wednesday. It's possible it could be seen on Thursday night, but it begins passing out of view then.

Weather for Oregon and the coast probably won't cooperate at all until Thursday night. In fact, tonight the stage is set for showers and possible thunderstorms on the Oregon coast. On Thursday, both inland Oregon (such as Portland) and the coast are looking at some cloud breaks. See Oregon Coast Weather.

Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour








More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 


 

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

What is Beneath N. Oregon Coast's Seaside? Trippy Geologic Answer
The answer is a little mind-boggling, especially when compared to other beaches. Science
Yachats Pride Fest Livens Up Central Oregon Coast for Second Year
Second Annual Yachats Pride festival is celebrated on June 1 - 3. Yachats events
Seeing Stars on the Oregon Coast Above - and Below - This Week
A star party, a tour of tidepools in Oceanside, and a tour of oyster-growing facilities. Oceanside events, Seaside events
Unusual Book About N. Oregon Coast's Cannon Beach Released
Ultimate Oregon Coast Travel: Cannon Beach Odd Facts, Fun Finds, Every Access is the first in a series of such extremely detailed guides
Events Look at Wildly Colored Critters, Mysterious N. Oregon Coast Lighthouse
A tour of strange yet wildly beautiful tidepool creatures and of Tillamook Rock Lighthouse. Seaside events
Last Minute Mother's Day Gift Save: Give Her the Oregon Coast
Give her some nights at the beach or a handy digital coastal travel guide
An Extra 200 Glass Floats for Central Oregon Coast as Season Ends
Holiday weekends will bring 200 extra glass floats to Lincoln City. Lincoln City events
Video: More Than One Group of Killer Whales on Oregon Coast Makes for Spectac...
On and off sightings since March and more than usual up around the Columbia River in recent days. Sciences

Coastal Spotlight

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details