Seven Astounding Sights Along N. Oregon Coast's Tillamook County; Video

Published 08/23/2017 at 4:53 AM PDT - Updated 08/23/2017 at 2:23 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Oceanside, Oregon) – There are of course dozens if not hundreds of stunning spots along the part of the north Oregon coast known as Tillamook County. If you were going to pick seven outstanding sights, however, it might go something like the video featured here.

Pacific City's Haystack Rock. That much-loved iconic and ancient sentinel of the north Oregon coast has two distinctive facts that will surprise.

One: it is literally a kind of sentinel, in geologic terms. Its sturdier, basalt makeup is one of the reasons that Cape Kiwanda is still around. Haystack keeps the battering, eroding power of the tides at bay to some degree, and the soft sandstone of famed Kiwanda would likely be a lot smaller now if not for the offshore rock.

Two: yes, there is another Haystack Rock on the north Oregon coast at Cannon Beach. There are actually three by this name in Oregon: the third is down on the southern coast. More....

Secret Canyon at Cape Kiwanda. Head to the very northwestern edge of the cape and you'll see this wild and weird sight. For a long time you were able to walk up to this section where the jumbled mass of soaring rock structures sit in front of the the windswept icon. It may not always be possible these days and you may be forced to look at it from a distance.

In order to find this you have to walk the entire width of the dune to the other side or trudge almost a mile from the McPhillips Beach entrance, which is a mile north of Pacific City. More....

Oceanside. So much is going on in this tiny town you literally cannot visit all of it in a day. From the tunnel, the trippy “Star Trek Beach” on the other side, the tiny, winding streets that meander to the top to all that Cape Meares and Short Beach promise – it's a tangled mess of massive fun. More....

Rockaway Beach, Northern End. At the Nedonna Beach and Manhattan Beach sections of northern Rockaway Beach, these are not exactly hidden spots but they're out of the way enough that it feels like it. Plus, you more often than not encounter few others. This section is the first Rockaway Beach scene in the video, with the massive driftwood construct and Twin Rocks in the distance. More....

Rockaway Beach's Southern End. The closest you can get to Twin Rocks is at Minnehaha Street, seen in the video with a vibrant glow amid moody clouds. There's a good seven miles of straight, soft sands here, punctuated by a handful of creeks. More....

Manzanita. About eight miles up the road from Rockaway Beach, Manzanita is one of the Oregon coast's most awesome secrets that's hiding in plain sight. At once sleepy yet buzzing with creative energy, the highlight here is the simple and direct beach. More....

Neahkahnie Overlooks. One of the most photogenic spots along the entire Oregon coast, here you're about 400 feet in the air looking down on Manzanita and a vast expanse of ocean. On a clear day, you can see some 40 miles to the south to Oceanside, which almost brings this Tillamook County journey full circle. Where to stay in this area - Where to eat - Maps and Virtual Tours













