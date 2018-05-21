|
This Week's Oregon Coast Weather Changes to a Bit More Gray
Oregon coast weather will shift down suddenly from the previously-predicted lovely sun and fun for this week. Most of the week will have patchy fog and either cloudy to mostly cloudy.
However, this often means a lot of quick moving between squalls and sunny patches, which helps make April the Most Photogenic Time of the Year on the Oregon coast. You run a good chance of catching dramatic shots like the one above.
See the page below for more to do on the Oregon coast this week and in the coming weeks, including attractions, sights, events and things that make spring unique.
What's next for Oregon coast weather? See the full forecasts, currents condtions and constant weather alerts for Seaside Weather
Whale and Oregon Coast News
What is Beneath N. Oregon Coast's Seaside? Trippy Geologic Answer
The answer is a little mind-boggling, especially when compared to other beaches. Science
Yachats Pride Fest Livens Up Central Oregon Coast for Second Year
Second Annual Yachats Pride festival is celebrated on June 1 - 3. Yachats events
Seeing Stars on the Oregon Coast Above - and Below - This Week
A star party, a tour of tidepools in Oceanside, and a tour of oyster-growing facilities. Oceanside events, Seaside events
Unusual Book About N. Oregon Coast's Cannon Beach Released
Ultimate Oregon Coast Travel: Cannon Beach Odd Facts, Fun Finds, Every Access is the first in a series of such extremely detailed guides
Events Look at Wildly Colored Critters, Mysterious N. Oregon Coast Lighthouse
A tour of strange yet wildly beautiful tidepool creatures and of Tillamook Rock Lighthouse. Seaside events
Last Minute Mother's Day Gift Save: Give Her the Oregon Coast
Give her some nights at the beach or a handy digital coastal travel guide