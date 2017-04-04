Bridal Extravaganza on Central Oregon Coast This Weekend a Massive Affair

Published 04/04/2017 at 5:03 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Newport, Oregon) – On Saturday, April 8, you'll find a wide array of reasons to get married on the central Oregon coast. “A Bridal Extravaganza on the Coast” happens in Newport that day. Featuring multiple vendors showcasing all manner of wedding needs – and things you didn't know you wanted. It takes place at the Best Western Agate Beach from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Organizer Joyce Porch, of Glamourous Events, said you'll find numerous resources for your wedding. There will be two bridal fashion shows, a demo of bridal dresses and a showcase of attire for bridesmaids. Hairdo's for brides will be a big aspect, including ideas for your stylist on how to do your hair on that special day, various packages from hair salons, and even inspirations on hairpieces. Some stylists will actually perform their work live as a demonstration.

Bridal veils will be another focus, along with accessories like bags, purses and any other delights you could wear as a bride. Porch said lipstick, shoes, photography, music, and bakers with their creative wedding cakes will be on display.

The Bridal Extravaganza will first greet you with a room decorated like a lavish reception, Porch said. After that you'll find free cupcakes and coffee.

Porch has years in this biz, having worked for a company out on the east coast where she put together about 12 such events a year. This is the first one she's done on the Oregon coast, and she said more large-scale events are coming.

This is also the first such grand bridal undertaking in Newport, and Porch believes it's about time as there is much the town offers for a memorable wedding.

“It's a great destination wedding spot: the beach, the sunsets,” she said. “Everything is fresh and new. You can walk on the beach, get married on the beach. It's unique and like no other place. It's a small town setting, a sort of intimacy with your wedding here, with everybody pitching in to make sure your day is special.”

Indeed, the central Oregon coast hotspot boasts several miles of pristine beaches, along with two lighthouses, a historic bayfront always frenetic in activity, and numerous indoor attractions. The culinary scene in Newport has also become quite famous with some exceptional infusions of new restaurant approaches in the last year – and even more are coming. Getting married on the beach takes a special license that is easily obtained from Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department. There are several venues in town or closeby with large facilities as well.

The Best Western Agate Beach is at 3019 Oregon Coast Hwy, Newport, Oregon. "A Bridal Extravaganza on the Coast" is free. Call Joyce at Glamourous Events at 541-264-8429.























