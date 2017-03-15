Hiking Event at Central Oregon Coast's Cape Perpetua; Forest Road Closure

Published 03/15/2017 at 9:03 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Yachats, Oregon) – There is quite a lot happening in the central Oregon coast area around Yachats, especially with the Siuslaw National Forest group. A special hike and talk happens this week, and a forest road nearby is undergoing some changes.

March 18 is the date for a special event on the central Oregon coast. Near Yachats, the Cape Perpetua Visitors Center – almost at the top of the soaring cape – will host a talk about the trails of the cape. The speaker is Loyd Collett, former Forest Service recreation and trails manager, who will detail the history of the construction and maintenance of Cape Perpetua trails, current trail volunteer opportunities, and a new opportunity to contribute to trail management. He'll go in-depth into his experience planning, constructing, and maintaining what would become the world-class trail system now enjoyed by thousands of visitors to Cape Perpetua.

The event happens at 1 p.m.

Then, Joanne Kittel, chair of the Yachats Trail Committee, will join the event. She will present information about Yachats trails and the Amanda Trail, which honors the legacy of Native Americans on the central Oregon coast. The Siuslaw National Forest and Yachats Trails Committee have a dedicated group of trail maintenance volunteers who work to keep Amanda and other trails passable year round. Attendees will learn about volunteer opportunities and trail work projects for the June 3 National Trails Day activities around Cape Perpetua.

Also on the menu for the day are presentations about the work done by Discover Your Northwest to promote public support of Cape Perpetua trails through its new trail donation fund.

After all the presentations are finished, you'll get to join Forest Service field rangers on guided hikes on either the Discovery Loop or Giant Spruce Trail.

The event is free, but a Northwest Forest Pass, Oregon Coast Passport, federal recreation pass, or $5 day-use fee is required within the Cape Perpetua Scenic Area. For more information, contact the Cape Perpetua Visitor Center at 541-547-3289.

Also of interest to visitors to this general area of the central Oregon coast: a somewhat popular forest service road off Highway 34 and Waldport will be closed off much of each week until April 30. Forest Service road 53 will remain shut down on weekdays until that date, as road reconstruction is still in progress.

The road is accessed three miles east of Waldport off Highway 34 via Eckman Creek Road.

The road stays open on weekends, however. The closure will impact traffic from milepost 0.0 (junction with FS 5360) to milepost 4.5 (junction with FS 5300-414). Travelers may access the southern portion of the road from the Yachats area, taking Lincoln County Road 804 to FS 54 (Yachats River Rd.).

For more information on forest roads, contact Lola Coombe, Central Coast Ranger District, at 541-563-8409. Road conditions are regularly updated under the “Current Conditions” quick link on the Siuslaw National Forest homepage at www.fs.usda.gov/siuslaw. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour





















More About Yachats Lodging .....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted