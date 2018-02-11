N. Oregon Coast Lecture Series Begins in Cannon Beach

Published 11/02/2018 at 5:29 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff





(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Every winter season, the north Oregon coast gets especially interesting. And here it comes again. (Above: Cape Falcon).



The World of Haystack Rock Library Lecture series gets underway this month, always happening on the second Wednesday of each month from November through May. They run from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Cannon Beach Library, 131 N. Hemlock St, Cannon Beach.

The first of the series comes to town on Wednesday, November 14. Cristen Don, Marine Reserves Program Leader with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, will present “There’s More Beneath the Surface”.

Don oversees the policy work and administration of the Oregon coast program. She enjoys leading interdisciplinary teams in tackling complex ocean management issues. Over the past 15 years her work has spanned a variety of ocean related topics including marine protected areas, ocean renewable energy, and fisheries.

Since 2007, Don has worked on planning and implementation of the marine reserves program of the entire Oregon coastline. She has a Bachelor’s degree in marine biology from UC Santa Cruz and a Master’s degree in marine and environmental affairs from the University of Washington. She’s also an avid surfer of this shoreline, or you may find her curled up with a good fiction novel.

With Don’s presentation, she’ll take attendees on a virtual underwater tour of Oregon’s five marine sites, exploring the work being done at the Cape Falcon site by ODFW and its numerous collaborators.

She will also be touching on the kind of input that ODFW will be seeking from the local community regarding the project at Cape Falcon, public opinion which will help shape the site management plan being developed for the Cape Falcon Marine Reserve over the next six months. For instance, what are local community members most interested in about the reserve or the research being done? How can ODFW best keep local communities in the know?

Also, she’ll be interested in hearing about what projects and activities are of interest to Cannon Beach area residents in the regional science realm, above and beyond what is being done with the Cape Falcon site of ODFW personnel. By highlighting the communities’ interests in the management plan, Don said she is hoping to attract additional research and resources, and to foster community-led projects. Lodging in Cannon Beach - Where to eat - Maps and Virtual Tours

