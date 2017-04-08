Celtic Duo Graces Oregon Coast with Unique Blend of Old and New

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – A generous helping of lilting and atmospheric Celtic music is coming to the central Oregon coast later this month, showing up at the Lincoln City Cultural Center on Thursday, August 17.

It's an engaging mix of old and new with harpists and multi-instrumentalists Lisa Lynne & Aryeh Frankfurter, who utilize an array of rare instruments alongside more commonly known axes, as well as traditional tunes and original compositions. Lynne and Aryeh are found performing on Celtic harps, the rare Swedish Nyckelharpa, and assorted instruments from the mandolin, cittern and bouzouki family. Moreover, you'll hear traditional instrumental music from Sweden and Ireland as well as heartwarming original compositions blended with stories of humor and adventure.

The concert will take place at 7 p.m. at the Lincoln Cultural Center, 540 NE Highway101 in Lincoln City, Oregon. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Advance tickets are $15.00 or $17.00 at the door. Tickets available at the LCCC, by phone at 541-994-9994 or visit www.Linconcity- culturalcenter.org.

Lisa Lynne & Aryeh Frankfurter are a Celtic harp and multi-instrumentalist duo. They share a background as progressive rock musicians who later discovered a love for Celtic, Renaissance and Swedish music on unique acoustic instruments. The duo hails from Oregon and tours extensively playing fine performing arts centers, theaters and intimate venues around the US and Europe. Aside from performing as a duo, they sometimes hit the stage as a a trio with legendary storyteller Patrick Ball, and sometimes touring with the Windham Hill Winter Solstice shows. Audiences are enchanted with their humorous and moving stories weaved with breathtaking music both traditional and original, taking audiences on a unique journey they will not soon forget.

Lisa is a multi-instrumentalist and performer who has gained worldwide recognition for her original music featuring her Celtic Harp. She is widely acclaimed for composing memorable and heartwarming melodies on the Windham Hill/Sony music labels that have repeatedly placed in the Top 10 and Top 20 on the Billboard New age music charts. Her innovate work in therapeutic music and “Hands-on-Harps” programs have gained national recognition from NBC, CNN, Fox News Atlanta and numerous newspaper and magazine articles including Wall Street Journal. Lisa's music is heard throughout the award winning PBS special "Alone in the Wilderness," among many other soundtracks for commercial television and independent films. Lisa performs and teaches year round and was recently named one of the 50 most inspiring women by Los Angeles Magazine. www.LisaLynne.com

Aryeh Frankfurter is a renowned Celtic harper and multi-instrumentalist who went from virtuosic progressive rock violin to intricate Swedish folk and Celtic Music. He began with Classical violin at the age of three, and studied music throughout his life. He has 17 albums to his credit, works on film and television scores as composer and arranger, and continues to teach himself to play a variety of instruments, most recently the rarely seen Swedish Nyckelharpa. He earned his masters in philosophy as he was becoming one of the most successful street performers in the US. He is a full time musician and producer with an uncommon approach to the Celtic harp and folk harp repertoire, and his critically acclaimed albums have earned him high regard as an artist. www.Lionharp.com. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour





















