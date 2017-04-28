Oregon Coast Mountain Bike Race Gets Gnarly, Dirty but Scenic, May 7

Published 04/28/2017 at 6:33 PM PDT - Updated 04/28/2017 at 6:53 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Newport, Oregon) - May 7 will get downright dirty and gnarly on the central Oregon coast. That's the date of the latest installment of the Annual Coast Hills Classic Mountain Bike Race in Newport's South Beach area, a race that's part rugged, part scenic splendor and part fundraiser. Every year it brings over 250 riders to the central Oregon coast – and just as many spectators to watch the fun along these 24 miles of mud, gravel and grueling bike racing.

Proceeds from the event will go towards the youth programs scholarship fund at the Newport Recreation Center, which allows children from economically disadvantaged households the opportunity to participate in a number of programs.

Organizer Daniella Crowder of Bike Newport said this race has grown from 150 racers when it started five years ago to the nearly 300 racers expected this year.

“We have an awesome course designed with gorgeous ocean views, meadows, sick down-hill, gnarly single track, killer climbs, and what's sure to be a wet and muddy course,” Crowder said. “We get racers from all over the state as well as many coming from Washington. The pro's love this race as we offer a large purse for the top competitors. This is a great course for all levels, with beginners completing one 12-mile lap and intermediate and pro riders completing two laps for a total of 24 miles. We have been working on the trails for the last month to assure the course is safe and fun for all. We have a wonderful community who volunteer their time and resources to make this event happen and it wouldn't be possible without all of the volunteer support."



Pre-registration fees are currently $45 and $50 to register on the day of the race. Juniors can register for $20 and there is a free kids race for ages 10 and under beginning at around noon next to the Wilder coffee shop building.



Registration on the day of the race opens at 8:00 a.m. and closes 20 minutes before the race begins at 10 a.m.



For those who want to get a feel for the course beforehand, there will be a pre-ride at 2 p.m. on Saturday May 6. Team Bike Newport/Bier One will be on hand to lead riders out. Packet pick up and pre-race party will begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday at Bike Newport, located at 150 NW 6th Street.



There will be a taco truck, beer garden & DJ in the spectator area, and racers will be going through the area several times during the event for a heart-pumping spectacle of speed. Awards ceremonies will happen once all racers have completed the course about 1:30 p.m.



A raffle will feature some awesome prizes after the awards ceremony.

Bike Newport, the Newport News-times and other local volunteers are volunteering alongside staff from the Newport Parks and Recreation Department to breath new life into this old race, formerly known as the Ben Eder Memorial.

This original race was begun in 1996 by Newport High School teacher Dave Campbell and his students, honoring the memory of Ben Eder, (one of the original students who helped start the race, who was lost at sea in a fishing accident in 2001).



Medical support will be on site by the Newport Fire Department and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s department Search and Rescue.



The registration and staging area will be at Wilder Newport located next to the Oregon Coast Community College parking lot.

Directions: If you are heading south from Newport on 101 take a left on 40th street. You will then follow the road round and take a right into the community college parking lot. (400 Southeast College Way South Beach, OR 97366).



For information on this year's race stop by or call Bike Newport (541) 265-9916. www.coasthillsclassic.com. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

















