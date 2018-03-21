Oregon Coast Comic Con Brings Star Wars, Ninja Turtles, Walking Dead to Tillamook

(Tillamook, Oregon) – Get ready for the Oregon coast's only real foray into gleeful nerddom. The Second Oregon Coast Comic Com is the sequel to last year's NW Comic Con, held in Tillamook. March 24 and 25 sees the return of the festival of fun and fantasy to the Tillamook Air Museum, inside the largest, free span wooden structure in the world, surrounded by historical planes, trains and automobiles.

More than just comic books are featured here. You'll find artists, actors, stuntmen, cosplay groups and food vendors, including a healthy dose of those from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle movies, The Walking Dead, Stargate, True Blood and the show Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.

Look for over 75 vendor and exhibitor spaces.

For actors, one of the big highlights of the event is Sandi Sellner, who played the role of Alpha 5 on the ‘94-'95 Fox Network show Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. She's also been an extra on several television shows.

Another headliner is Vincent Ward, who comes from The Walking Dead Season 3, Death House and Everybody Hates Chris. He also played Hollis on True Blood.

Ernie Reyes Jr. also appears. He's been in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Red Sonja, Surf Ninja, The Last Dragon and the Rundown.

Stunt performer Nick Palma has been involved in no less than three parts of the Stargate franchise: the three movies Stargate: Continuum, Stargate: the Ark of Truth and the original in 1994. He's also been featured in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and The Rundown.

Vincent Ward in The Walking Dead

Kenn Scott from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Shootfighter shows up as well.

From the anime world comes voice actor Eric Vale. He is also an ADR director, script writer, and head writer at Funimation, and he's provided voices for a number of English versions of Japanese anime series. He is known for voicing Trunks in Dragon Ball series, Yuki Sohma in Fruits Basket, Sanji in One Piece and Loke in Fairy Tail.

Several cosplay events happen, including the group Star Wars Oregon. Cloud City Garrison (of the 501st Legion) and Kashyyyk Base (of the Rebel Legion) are teaming up to provide attendees with awesome Star Wars costuming appearances and fundraising and volunteer activities.

Artists appearing at the events include: Arthur Suydam (Marvel Zombies, Walking Dead and Army of Darkness); Mike DeCarlo (Batman, Green Lantern, Scooby Doo, Animaniacs, Ghost Rider and more); Freddie E Williams II (Batman/TMNT 1 & 2 and He-Man/Thundercats), and Jeremy Colwell (Batman/TMNT 1 & 2 colorist, He-Man/Thundercats colorist).

Weekend passes are only $25. You can purchase a Saturday pass for $20 or a Sunday pass for $15. Kids under 3 are free, and 4 - 12 are just $5 for the entire weekend. Active military personnel receive free admission with Military ID.

Doors open on Saturday at 10 a.m. and it goes until 6 p.m. Cosplay Karaoke kicks at 6 p.m. on the main stage. Sunday times are 10 – 5 p.m. Tickets and more information available at www.OregonCoastComicCon.com. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour





Nick Palma

Below: more of the Tillamook area





