N. Oregon Coast's Cottage and Garden Tour Tickets on Sale Soon

Published 06/27/2017 at 6:54 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) - In just a few months the Cannon Beach History Center & Museum will be opening the doors to over ten homes on the north Oregon coast as part of their annual fundraiser - the Cottage & Garden Tour. Organizers say to start making your plans now as the event sells out quickly.

Tickets to the tour go on sale on July 1, and the the Cottage & Garden Tour will take place the weekend of September 8 -10. Ticket prices vary depending on event.

This time around, the famed north Oregon coast event has a series of fun aspect for everyone. Everything starts on Friday night with a concert and reception at the Cannon Beach Chamber Hall (207 North Spruce Street.) Kelsey Mousley & the Next Right Thing will ease you into a busy weekend of home tours, wine tastings, art exhibits, presentations, and then even more live music. Tickets to this event are $15.

For over a decade the Cannon Beach History Center & Museum has welcomed visitors from all over the Pacific Northwest and beyond to tour vintage homes, historic inns, and architectural wonders of your favorite coastal town. Over the years the tour has received accolades from Oregon Home Magazine, Sunset Magazine, The Oregonian, Seattle Times, Oregon Coast Magazine, among others.



Not many home tours take place with the Pacific Ocean in view. Cannon Beach has been a destination community since the late 1800s. The August 1891 issue of the The Daily Astorian declared the settlement a “sportsman’s paradise” - ideal for rest and recuperation. It is still alluring for its seaside location and its unequivocal charm.

The tour of homes and gardens will take place on Saturday, September 9, with that portion happening only that day. Start Saturday off with a lecture on the history of Cannon Beach from Dr. Doug Deur at the Cannon Beach Chamber Hall, followed by the tour of homes and gardens. Luncheon and lecture tickets are $25. For the first time, tour-goers are invited to explore the north end of Cannon Beach. Tickets for the home and garden tour are $35.

Wind down (or up) on Saturday with a concert and reception at the Cannon Beach Chamber Hall with local favorites Thistle & Rose. The reception is historically overflowing with beer from Fort George & Buoy Beer, wine from the Nehalem Bay Winery, and tasty treats. This event is included in the cost of your home and garden tour ticket.

The final event of the weekend is an English style garden tea at the Chamber Hall on Sunday, September 10. Attendees will enjoy English style tea with a presentation by gardening professional Dawn Hummel. Tickets are $20.

The Cottage and Garden Tour is the Cannon Beach History Center & Museum’s annual fundraiser put on lovingly by volunteers for fourteen years now. The event provides twenty percent of the organization’s annual income and allows them to provide a free field trip program to area schools, seasonal exhibits, and even a free lecture series. You can purchase tickets on the website or by calling 503-436-9301. Tickets for each event may be purchased individually, or as a weekend package. Many of these events sell out, so make your plans as soon as you can.

For more information regarding tickets or other events, contact the Cannon Beach History Center & Museum at 503-436-9301, email at info@cbhistory.org, or visit http://www.cbhistory.org/

























