Oregon Coast Travel: Weekend Conditions, Gas Prices, Great Low Tides

Published 04/28/2018 at 5:56 AM PDT - Updated 04/28/2018 at 5:57 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

Oregon Coast Travel: Weekend Conditions, Gas Prices, Low Tides

(Oregon Coast) – A mix of good and bad news for travel to and from the Oregon coast this week, as the weather is a bit of a downer for the weekend but will improve shortly thereafter; gas prices are higher but some major low tides are coming as well.

The weekend on the Oregon coast won’t be exceptional weather, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), but a big clearing trend is coming later.

On Saturday, the beaches are looking at mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, but light winds.

Sunday brings showers but mostly before 11 a.m. Monday is primarily a repeat of those conditions as well.

Tuesday, however, the forecast is for partly sunny and highs near 54. Wednesday and Thursday become mostly sunny with highs around 60 degrees, maybe higher. Friday should continue that, but the NWS is showing some chances of rain mixed with the sun. See more Oregon Coast Weather.

If you love low tides, you’re going to love late April and parts of May. For Clatsop County beaches, for example, some big minus tides are coming up, at around minus half an inch or a bit less from Sunday through Thursday in the early morning hours. On May 16 through 19, you get minus tides of minus one foot and slightly larger around 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., depending on the day. See Oregon Coast Weather for links to area tide tables.

Gas prices in Oregon are jumping, according to the Oregon office of the AAA. You’ve probably noticed this already, as most stations around Portland are well above the $3 mark.

AAA said demand for gasoline in the U.S. is surging to record highs, causing prices to follow. This past week, the national average for regular jumps a nickel to $2.77 a gallon while the Oregon average adds three cents to $3.17.

Consumer demand for gas in the U.S. is at nearly 9.9 million barrels per day, according to AAA, which is the highest level ever on record for April and exceeds typical summertime demand.

“Many consumers are shocked to see such high prices when they fill up their vehicles,” said Marie Dodds, public affairs director for AAA Oregon/Idaho.

Prices for gas on the Oregon coast are typically ten to 15 cents higher, so you’ll save some on day trips if you fill up before leaving the valley. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

