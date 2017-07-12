Oregon Coast a Series of Creature Features as of Late

Published 12/07/2017 at 3:55 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Oregon Coast) – To say the Oregon coast has been active lately would be an understatement, and it wasn't just the king tides earlier this week. In fact, those highest tides of the year probably yielded some of the least number of oddities. (Photo above courtesy Seaside Aquarium: a vessel from Japan recently landed near Cannon Beach).

The crazed tides of late fall, driven by storms both near and far out to shore, have resulted in a myriad of finds and striking science stories. Massive amounts of pyrosomes, a host of interesting bull kelp and their varied parts, very young velella velella, at least a couple of sea turtles and one big, oddball vessel from Japan that may or may not be tsunami debris: these have all made landfall.

Two sea turtles were caught in cold currents and tossed onshore on the Oregon coast in recent weeks, and both were cared for by the Oregon Coast Aquarium after being rescued by crews from the Seaside Aquarium.

The first was two weeks ago – that one is still doing well. The second earlier this week has recently passed away.

Stranded, Hypothermic Sea Turtle Sent to Recover at Oregon Coast Aquarium. An Olive Ridley sea turtle was recovered from a beach on the southern Washington coast and brought down to the Seaside Aquarium for some first aid, after which it was sent to the Oregon Coast Aquarium in Newport for rehabilitation. Hypothermic and possibility injured, the 50-pound turtle was cold and skinny but alert. See full story here.







Second Sea Turtle Rescued from Oregon Coast Beaches. Yet another sea turtle was rescued by the north Oregon coast crew of the Marine Mammal Stranding Network, the second in about as many weeks. This time, personnel from the Seaside Aquarium snagged a juvenile green sea turtle off a beach along the Columbia River Sunday morning, a ways upstream from the ocean beaches. This turtle has passed away. See full story here.





Japanese Fishing Boat Washes Up near Cannon Beach, Oregon Coast - No Invasive Species . The latest wild find was a Japanese fishing boat that washed ashore at Arcadia Beach State Recreation Site just south of Cannon Beach. The 38-foot vessel came up on the beach on December 2, and almost immediately state officials were there in various capacities, include salvage personnel and a biologist checking for invasive species.

John Chapman, a biologist with the Hatfield Marine Science Center out of Newport, arrived soon after the wreck did, looking for any biological problems that may have hitched a ride. Chapman told Oregon Coast Beach Connection he found nothing of interest that was still alive. See full story here.

Gobs of Pyrosomes Hit Oregon Coast - Scientists Mystified, But There's a Theory. Great gobs of pyrosomes have again been washing up on the Oregon coast as of late, and it turns out these surreal little guys have regional scientists mystified – and slightly concerned.

What's causing these wee beasties to beach in this region all of a sudden? It appears something is shifting in the Pacific Ocean, and two researchers finally have some working theories. See full story here.

Bull Kelp and Their Holdfasts: Wacky World of Upside Down Forests on Oregon Coast. A fact largely unknown to Oregon coast visitors is that there is a huge underwater forest just out of sight everywhere they go. Moreover, it's an upside down forest. See full story here.

All photographs above and below courtesy Tiffany Boothe, Seaside Aquarium. Where to stay for this - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted