Oregon Coast Benefit Dinner Features Famed Jazzer Halie Loren

Published 04/26/2018 at 3:56 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Every great artistic influencer needs a patron, a supporter, and the Lincoln City Cultural Center on the central Oregon coast is no different. The iconic venue is hosting its “Culture, Of Course!” benefit dinner and auction on May 5, this time featuring famed jazz singer Halie Loren as the headlining attraction.

Loren – who began her rise to fame with a heavy buzz that started on the central Oregon coast more than ten years ago – will compliment four courses of fun and fundraising with an ocean-inspired set. The party includes a delicious plated dinner, a live auction with 15 valuable bid items, and grown-up carnival games like a jewelry fishing booth and a wine bottle ring toss. This year’s event starts at 5:30 pm on Saturday, May 5, at the LCCC. Tickets are on sale now at lincolncityculturalcenter.org.

Culture, Of Course! is the signature fundraiser for the center, which is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a home for visual and performing arts inside the historic Delake School. It’s the fourth annual event, with all the money raised supporting concerts, art exhibits, classes and community events, for people of all ages and income levels in Lincoln City – all of which help drive more visitors to the central Oregon coast town.

Loren cut her musical teeth in Eugene, and word began spreading quickly beyond that town when a small wine bar in Newport began hosting her performances to an ever-increasing fan base a decade ago. Now, she’s a world-traveling songwriter who is also known for her heartfelt interpretations of standards from the American Songbook, and she is one of the all-time best-selling performers to play the LCCC. When she performs at Culture, Of Course!, she’ll be fresh from the release of her latest album, “From the Wild Sky.”

This year’s theme is “Under the Sea” - and thus Loren, backed by piano and guitar - will be presenting a cool rendition of Bobby Darin’s “Beyond the Sea.” She’ll be introduced by the evening’s emcee, Keith Altomare.

The auditorium will be transformed into visions of bubbly blue and green, designed by Chessman Gallery director Krista Eddy. Every guest will receive an original hand-painted and decorated mask, made by members of the gala committee and artisans from the LCCC Members Gift Shop. The tables will be decorated with glass floats, driftwood and sea shells, along with lots of other decorative nautical touches.

Beneath the waves and whimsical decor, guests will enjoy a four-course meal provided by generous local chefs and businesses. The first course, sponsored by Chinook Winds Casino Resort, will feature hors d’oeuvres prepared and served by the Taft 7-12 Culinary Team.

Chef Brooke Price of Side Door Café is providing the second course, a seasonal salad with seafood. The main course will be salmon with a mustard-dill glaze over couscous and wilted spinach, artfully prepared on site by Pati D’Eliseo of A Posto Personal Chef Services. Delectable cheesecake tartlets, donated by longtime LCCC supporter Michelle Mausen of My Petite Sweet, will be the last course of the memorable evening.

Attendees can dive into an expanded live auction led by volunteer auctioneer Col. Jim Griffin. Among the prizes up for grabs: Marriott Hotel vacation packages in Seattle, Portland, Desert Springs and Tucson, as well as one-quarter of a locally-raised, grass-fed Berton Beef steer and a custom-made mosaic address sign by artist Joanne Daschel. Intimate dinners, landscaping materials and once-in-a-lifetime artistic experiences will be up for sale, all to benefit arts and culture programs at the LCCC.



New diversions at Culture, Of Course! will be reminiscent of the carnival games you enjoyed as a kid.

A special attraction will be the Trolling for Treasure booth, where dinner guests can cast their lines over a barrier, behind which is a volunteer who will literally “hook you up” with deliriously beautiful items. They’ll attach your hook to something in a pile of earrings, necklaces and bracelets – all donated by local merchants – and then give the line a tug. Each piece has a value of at least $20 and some will be worth $100 or more. All will be a winner in one way or another.

This is also true for the Bottle Ring Toss, where 100 bottles of beer, wine or spirits – valued at $15 to $75 – will be arranged on pedestals. For a donation of $20, you can toss a ring until you encircle a bottle. Volunteers will hold your treasures in a special locker until the night is through.

There is something for those donors who wish to invest in something solid: something durable that you can see, touch, and point to with pride. The event’s Totally Tangible Paddle Raise will bring this to life. The previous year’s event made possible a host of improvements and purchases for the center: 12 months of lease payments for the center’s new commercial dishwasher, roller shades in the Elizabethan Room and choir microphones for the stage. This year, Executive Director Niki Price will present a whole new selection of new “tangibles” in need of support.

Full event tickets, with the four-course dinner, a glass of wine and the performance by Halie Loren, are $75 each. To purchase, call 541-994-9994 or head to lincolncity-culturalcenter.org.



















