Video: Stunning Sights Around Oregon Coast's Depoe Bay Take Way More Than a Day

Published 07/17/2017 at 8:23 PM PDT - Updated 07/17/2017 at 8:33 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – There's so much in and around Depoe Bay, on the central Oregon coast, that it's dizzying. The tiny town itself is crammed with loads of sights and secret spots, but that's another story (see Five Gloriously Hidden, Secret Spots of Depoe Bay, Oregon Coast). If you expand your explorations to just four miles on either side of the little burgh by the bay, than you've literally got more to do than you could handle in one day. Two days might not even be enough.

This recent video by Oregon Coast Beach Connection gives you a scenic overview – albeit an extremely brief one. To get a much better picture of the area, from generalities to deep details, see the Depoe Bay Virtual Tour.

Video: Stunning Sights Around Oregon Coast's Depoe Bay Take More Than a Day


A quick explanation of the video's scenes:

With the initial views of the Depoe Bay Bridge, you glimpse the heart of the town's history. This bridge was designed by famed architect Conde B. McCullough and built in 1927, just as this part of Highway 101 was being built. It clocks in at 312 feet in length and the main span is a 150-foot rib deck arch. Later additions to the structure happened in 1940, allowing more traffic.

Depoe Bay has long laid claim to “smallest navigable harbor in the world,” and you see that in action with a whale watch tour boat coming in through the bay mouth. Interesting fact: there is no official status or criteria for what is the smallest navigable harbor in the world. That category doesn't really exist. It's still a nice little slogan for this part of the Oregon coast.

In the next scene, you're standing at the southern face of Otter Rock (your back would be to the Devil's Punchbowl). It's a bit of a secret viewpoint – quite overlooked for the more obvious spots facing the rampaging Punchbowl. Below you is the famed surfing hotspot neighboring Moolack Beach and a fascinating attraction that's about 4,000 years old.

After that, you're staring out over Rocky Creek State Scenic Viewpoint, which sits just a couple miles north of Depoe Bay city limits. This is a small headland of raucous and raging waves, constantly battering the basalt cliffs below the grassy stretches. Taking a picture here is often a bit of a challenge: the sea more often than not keeps spraying you and it takes just a couple of clicks before you have to wipe your lens.

Next up is a clip from Otter Loop Road, the tiny road that runs just below Highway 101 as you get closer to Cape Foulweather and Otter Rock. For a couple miles or more it's a one-way stretch. The views here a complete knockout, with dramatic cliffs that plunge abruptly into the ocean and an expansive horizon.

The following clip comes from Boiler Bay – the headland portion of it. Officially known as Boiler Bay State Scenic Viewpoint, the main section has restrooms, a large grassy area, and a stunning, enormous view of the bay (which was named after the wreck of the J. Marhoffer in 1910). Another, smaller section is almost a mile north along the highway, where a small patch of gravel allows you to park and see the boiler from the shipwreck.

At the one-minute mark, the video shows off the northern view from the Otter Rock, from the viewpoint just above the Devil's Punchbowl. From here, you can see the marine gardens that you can access from a path about half mile from this spot. You're also looking at the top of Cape Foulweather.

The final scene shows just that lookout point. Cape Foulweather sits about 500 feet above it all, and from here you could swear you're in heaven. It's that gorgeous and that lofty. Where to stay in this area - Where to eat - Maps and Virtual Tours



 

