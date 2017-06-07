Five Gloriously Hidden, Secret Spots of Depoe Bay, Oregon Coast

Published 07/06/2017 at 8:24 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – For a relatively small area of the central Oregon coast, the vicinity of Depoe Bay is crammed full of astounding sights and sites literally tucked away from the eyes of most. (Above: the North Point area).

There are definitely more than five such hidden gems in the tiny town, and much, much more if you include just a few more miles in either direction. For the sake of clarity (and for the sake of not rambling on and on), we've included a simple but stunning five here.





North Point. Perhaps the most dramatic is North Point, which lies behind Sunset Ave. Be careful parking here as it's someone else's neighborhood.

A host of wild things and oddities occupy this amazing hideaway, really too many to mention here (see the full story on Depoe Bay's North Point). It's a stretch of basalt cliffs with crazy cool rock structures (like the one which looks like a small basement complete with natural steps), or the chunk that resembles a railroad track that fell into sea. During heavier surf days you can actually feel the rock vibrate beneath you, and you can see Depoe Bay from an unusual vantage point.

Be extremely cautious here, however. Don't go near the edges and stay clear of the rounded section that juts out into the sea as people have occasionally died here.





Hidden New Park. Park downtown, near the fire station, then walk the road next to it to Graham St. (there's no parking on Graham). About a half block south of the fire station is a tiny little sign declaring Depoe Bay Scenic View Park, which came into being about two years ago. This leads you on a 30-foot walk through thick brush and then you're in the tiny park.

The clearing itself is perhaps 20 feet long by ten feet. There's a sheer drop below, hidden by trees, and plenty of eye-popping views. There's a bench here – a perfect spot for letting time disappear in calm reflection and gazing at the sea.





Hidden Viewpoint Behind Downtown. It's directly in back of the Depoe Bay Visitor Center's office, set between an upscale motel and a lovely home. It's minuscule but magnificent. There's only a small bench here, and a small opening between buildings from which to rest and look down at the rocky shelves next to the southern side of the bay mouth.

This is a great spot to come at night to sit awhile and just gaze at the oceanic drama below.





Near Boiler Bay – Part of Oregon Coast Trail. If you park at the ruddy, muddy gravel spot overlooking Boiler Bay (not the main headland and state park), you can peer down into the melange of ocean and rocky slabs and sometimes see the old boiler from a shipwreck that gave the place its name.

Next to that parking spot is a trailhead marked “Oregon Coast Trail,” which leads you into thick forested canopies with the lulling sound of the ocean nearby. It's out of view most of the time, except for a few little viewpoints here and there. The first you come to is after about a quarter of a mile walk – and you're gloriously all alone here.

Be careful at this spot: don't go near the edge as it's eroding quickly. From here, you can see the cliff lines from entirely new and different angles, and you can even see the boiler a little more clearly. You're actually closer to it.





Hidden Section of Rocky Creek State Scenic Viewpoint. The headland with the restrooms – all just north of Depoe Bay – is the main attraction, but if you wander off behind that building there's a whole other section of Rocky Creek waiting to greet you. Trudge through a small but amazing forested path and you'll find not just a stunning set of rocky tide pools but even more ocean vistas.

The centerpiece: you emerge on another small headland to be greeted by a bench and incredible views. Where to stay in this area - Where to eat - Maps and Virtual Tours

