Distinctive, Unique Lodging Finds in Depoe Bay, Newport - Central Oregon Coast

Published 12/13/2017 at 4:55 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Newport, Oregon) – Half the fun of traveling the Oregon coast is not planning your next move and just exploring. Then, and only then, can you discover something truly unique, some experience you find deeply personal and all your own. (Above: Agate Beach Motel, Newport).

But how to do that with a place to stay out there? Surely you can't spend big bucks to randomly taste-test and explore a dozen or so lodgings.

Hence this little missive of suggestions. If you're on the central Oregon coast and want to explore the areas of Depoe Bay and Newport, here's a look at some of the coolest little spots you never knew about. (Find full lodging listings for Depoe Bay here - and Newport lodging here, including bulletins on specials and exclusive listings not found anywhere else).





Inn at Arch Rock sits atop a ragged, rugged cliff, and it's a place where the word spacious doesn't really fully describe it well at times. Some rooms can be almost cavernous, with a myriad of nice details, such as gold and blue trim on minute features. There's something classic yet timeless about the interiors, often coming with remarkable views, while bedrooms are sleek and modern. Other rooms are smaller, cozier, in soft and subtle colors or even the one in really bold brights. Meanwhile, it's always ocean views and even a secret beach you can visit. 70 NW Sunset Street. Depoe Bay, Oregon. 541-765-2560 or 800-767-1835 www.innatarchrock.com

Depoe Bay Inn is a sheer delight with a handsome helping of something different on the Oregon coast. It's either a bed and breakfast with those engaging views or an ocean view condo – it depends what room you take. Each unit has a strikingly beautiful layout and carpet, with some of the overstuffed-style furnishings mirroring those designs. It's over 21-years-old only and it accepts pets, while the condo is kid friendly. 235 S.E. Bay View Ave. Depoe Bay, Oregon. 800-228-0448. www.depoebayinn.com





Encompassing both Depoe Bay and Lincoln City is Keystone Vacation Rentals, which hosts a variety of those much sought after beachfront condos in both towns. Get ready to see a lot of whales. Inside, however, you'll find intricate and dazzling interiors, with not only amazing views of the ocean but standout details like fireplaces made of river rock. (503) 443-1414. Keystone Vacation Rentals





If you're wondering why An Ocean Paradise Whales Rendezvous, Depoe Bay has such a long name, it's because it's actually two kinds of lodging set inside one: there are two oceanfront suites that come as either a BnB or a vacation rental. You get to choose. The interiors are filled with the light touches of antiques and a flair for the slightly whimsical, while both suites provide jaw-dropping, dramatic views above the raging waves. 147 N. Highway 101. Depoe Bay, Oregon. 541-765-3455. Ocean Paradise Whales Rendezvous Website.





Through FRS Vacation Rentalsyou have unique access to stunning luxury condo units at Whale Pointe Resort in Depoe Bay. These come with balconies and terraces as well as barbecues, and then you get access to the pool, three spas, a tennis court and more. Inside, you'll find sleek whites and a modern yet snug feel. One condo is filled with striking, earthy browns, a perfect balance to the always-stunning ocean views. Highway 101, Depoe Bay, Oregon. 866-997-7224. 503-697-7224. www.frsvacationrentals.com

Agate Beach Motel sits right on a cliff overlooking the Newport beach of the same name as well as the grandeur of Yaquina Head. It's a historic, vintage motel, built in the '40s and easily evoking that. It's filled with sumptuous woods, a spacious, open feel, and there's a cajoling little patio with each unit that makes you feel you could linger for hours. 175 NW Gilbert Way. Newport, Oregon (15-minute drive from Depoe Bay). 541-265-8746. www.agatebeachmotel.com

In Newport's stately yet whimsical Nye Beach district, the Inn at Nye Beach has the soaring presence of a timeless classic. Aside from the pure class of the place, it evokes the sea towns of old, or maybe an atmospheric, romantic novel. Inside it's pure luxury, where pampering seems the order the day: various spa massage packages are involved as well. You can get ocean view suites or rooms overlooking the varied charms of Nye Beach's streets. 729 NW Coast St. Newport (near Depoe Bay). 541.265.2477. 800.480.2477. www.innatnyebeach.com.

