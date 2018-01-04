12 Days of Earth Day Returns to Cannon Beach, N. Oregon Coast

Published 04/01/2018 at 4:05 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Once again, the north Oregon coast holds a big party to celebrate the planet we live on. It's the 9th annual 12 Days of Earth Day in Cannon Beach, happening April 11 – 22, all over town. (Above: the tufted puffin is a major part of the celebration. Photo courtesy Tiffany Boothe, Seaside Aquarium).

This multi-faceted celebration will offer numerous environmentally-focused opportunities for community members and visitors. One of the highlights is the festivities in honor of tufted puffins returning to Haystack Rock. Visitors and residents alike can learn about these special birds from Haystack Rock Awareness Program (HRAP) staff and volunteers, who will provide environmental interpretation and create puffin viewing stations on the beach as conditions allow throughout the festival days.

One kick-off event is a Friends of Haystack Rock talk on April 11 at 7 p.m. There will be tree plantings, a beach clean-up coordinated by the Cannon Beach Chamber of Commerce, and a free Cannon Beach Arts Association and HRAP marine debris jewelry making class. Dig deeper into this part of the north Oregon coast with guided tours and hikes around Cannon Beach, a shred event, a community potluck on April 20, a “Pets and People” Walking Parade, and a Street Fair where numerous different environmental groups will share ideas.

For the full schedule of events visit the 12 Days of Earth Day webpage at: www.TwelveDaysofEarthDay.com.

The Twelve Days of Earth Day Committee is a dedicated group of volunteers whose mission is to provide a platform the education and celebration of the Earth, the waters around the planet and the air, with a special emphasis on the yearly celebration of Earth Day. The group is a subcommittee of the City of Cannon Beach Parks and Community Services Committee. Their goal is to be an inclusive community group, working to ensure and provide access to current environmental information and educational opportunities to our residents and visitors alike.

The group also announces the return of an arty favorite: the third annual Twelve Days of Earth Day Marine Debris Art Contest, which takes on a new look this year as a collaborative project. The art endeavour will take place during the Twelve Days celebration with the assistance of Cannon Beach Arts Association and HRAP. Participants who love beachcombing, creativity and stewardship are encouraged to participate in this special project beginning on April 11.

This year's theme is “A Collaboration for our Earth,” where participants will be building pieces of art in teams, in a 12-inc by 12-inc square. The finale happens at the potluck on April 20 when each of the squares will then be pieced together to create a larger piece of 6-foot by 6-foot art.

The larger art piece has been conceptualized by local artist Joe Adams, and its final incarnation will be a surprise. This artful object will then be donated to the community for all on the north Oregon coast to enjoy. All participants will be recognized in this year's Steve McLeod award. For more information on materials, times, teams and participating in this year's Marine Debris Art Project, see to the Twelve Days of Earth Day website.



For more information contact Barb Knop at bknop@pacifier.com or Melissa Keyser, Haystack Rock Awareness Program Coordinator at 503-436-8060, email hrap@ci.cannonbeach.or.us.























