Oregon Coast Beach Fires Banned, Other Eclipse Closures, Traffic Restrictions

Published 08/17/2017 at 4:23 PM PDT - Updated 08/17/2017 at 4:43 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Oregon Coast) - Hot, dry conditions have caused some drastic measures around the state and on the beaches. This and the influx of eclipse watchers is causing a variety of traffic restrictions around the central Oregon coast as well as a rare ban on beach fires.

The big, bad news for beachgoers is that beach fires are banned along the entire Oregon coast, effective yesterday. This means open flames of any kind, including charcoal briquettes, tiki-style torches and candles.

This is in effect at least through the day of the eclipse, and likely afterwards, according to Oregon State Parks and Recreation spokesman Chris Havel.

“There’s no way to know how long it will last,” Havel said. “As brief as we can make it. At least through the eclipse, then we’ll check the weather and fire conditions daily and decide when to cancel it.”

Only fuel sources that can be turned off instantly, such as propane stoves and propane fire pits, will be allowed.

The majority of state parks are already under such restrictions, with many in forest areas inland under far stricter rules.

In Newport, the Yaquina Bay Bridge will be shut down to pedestrians starting early on Monday morning. This is for safety reasons, as traffic on that bridge will be especially dangerous because of the sheer numbers of vehicles.

Also, bus service to and from Newport and around that town will be halted for the day, according to Lincoln County officials. Transit Intercity Bus, Lincoln City Loop Bus, Coast to Valley Express Bus, Newport City Loop Bus and Dial-a-Ride will all be closed Monday August 21. Expect possible delays in service Saturday and Sunday before the eclipse and possibly Tuesday after the eclipse.

On all Lincoln County sands, sleeping on the beach is prohibited. Special volunteer forces will be out in Lincoln City patrolling the beach at night. Besides the various public health and legal issues, there are particularly high tides coming in that pose sizable dangers overnight.

Lincoln City will also have several traffic restrictions, according to visitor center spokesman Eric Johnson.

“As far as traffic changes are concerned in Lincoln City, there will be no left turns permitted in the Oceanlake Distict along Highway 101,” he said. “We’ll also have flaggers at crosswalks in town to help with foot traffic. Also, the 15th Street beach ramp will be closed to vehicles.”

No left turns will be allowed from the southbound lane at SE Inlet Ave. and eastbound to East Devil's Lake Road, as well as at NW 12th from 101.

No parking on the sides of the street on Highway 101 throughout that district as well from 8 p.m. on Sunday night to 2 p.m. on Monday. This is the district sometimes known as Midtown, stretching from NW 13th to NW 19th.

No pedestrian crossing of Highway 101 at NW 18th, 16th and 15th.

















