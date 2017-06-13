Oregon Coast Lodging Renovation News and Eclipse Openings, Alerts

Published 06/13/2017 at 5:24 AM PDT - Published 06/13/2017 at 5:25 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Oregon Coast) - There's a lot going in the lodging world of the Oregon coast, some of which includes new rooms popping up for the big eclipse on August 21, and a recent renovation of one hotel that is making waves on the beach. Meanwhile Oregon Coast Beach Connection (OCBC) has started regular availability updates on lodging pages for each area for not only eclipse room openings but also Fourth of July.





Lincoln City's Inn at Wecoma just completed a large-scale hotel renovation to all of its 63 hotel rooms. Just in time for summer, this award winning hotel is preparing for a busy season ahead for travelers converging on the Oregon coast.

Inspired by the property's surroundings, each suite has a natural palette, modern furnishings, and a completely refreshed interior as well as exterior. The Inn at Wecoma is visually giving nods to its past, while also giving it a new, contemporary design along with updated amenities.

Some of the highlights include an indoor recreation area that now has a pool, jacuzzi, sauna, and fitness room. The hotel also features a daily hot breakfast that includes biscuits & gravy, potatoes, sausage, pancakes, hot cereal, and many other offerings.

The hotel also recently updated its entire wi-fi system, and just before summer has introduced a community barbecue and shuffleboard area for its guests. 945 NW Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 800-452-8981.

The Inn at Wecoma is owned by the VIP Hospitality Group, which also runs Coho Oceanfront Lodge in Lincoln City and the Inn at Nye Beach Newport. All three recently opened up rooms for the much-awaited solar eclipse event.

There is a 50 percent non-refundable deposit and it requires a three-night minimum in order to secure a booking at each location. Each hotel will also be offering all their guests Solar Filter Glasses and will be hosting a pre-solar eclipse celebration all weekend long.

A smattering of other lodgings on the central Oregon coast and in the Pacific City area are reporting some openings for the eclipse as well. OCBC is now providing regular alerts on these on the various lodging pages for each area. See the Yachats lodging page, the Newport lodging section, Depoe Bay lodging, the Lincoln City lodging page and the Three Capes / Pacific City lodging page for these reports. There are links to “deals and availability” on each page as well.

These alerts also include rare Fourth of July openings for vacation rentals, hotels and motels. For north Oregon coast towns and their availability alerts see Rockaway Beach – Manzanita lodging, Cannon Beach lodging and the Seaside lodging page which includes the Warrenton and Gearhart areas.

Note: it's important to keep checking these links as the alerts change. Some openings disappear and others replace them.









