Beyond Cannon Beach's Haystack: N. Oregon Coast's Ecola State Park

Published 12/20/2017 at 6:45 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – It's paradoxically off the beaten path but still hugely popular. You have to drive along a tight, narrow and winding path from the northernmost entrance to Cannon Beach to find it: the sprawling, gi-normous Ecola State Park. There, despite the rather daunting, white-knuckle drive, sits one of the Oregon coast's most popular places.

Cannon Beach's Ecola State Park proves there is much more to the town than Haystack Rock, no matter how iconic it is.

Here's a glance at some of the details you can find in the Cannon Beach Virtual Tour of the North Oregon Coast. Click on the links for the full info, including how to get to some of the secret places and photos of the area from unusual angles. For the full effect, follow the virtual tour in its entirety.


Indian Beach Hiking Path and Surfing - Virtual Tour of Cannon Beach, Oregon Coast. Drive that wildly twisting road and you’ll end up at this beauty of a park, Ecola Creek State Park. Follow the signs to Indian Beach, where the parking lot overlooks a gorgeous view of the shoreline. It’s also the stepping off point for the trail over Tillamook Head, which wanders some six miles to Seaside. ....MORE....


Indian Beach - Goonie's Rock in the Distance: Oregon Coast, Cannon Beach (Ecola State Park). Follow the signs to Indian Beach, where the parking lot overlooks a gorgeous view of shoreline. Wander through a small trail enclosed by trees, and you'll come to this picnic viewpoint above the crescent beach. ....MORE....


Ecola State Park and Tillamook Head Lighthouse. Nicknamed "Terrible Tilly," the lighthouse can best be seen from Ecola State Park's viewpoints on its southern end.

For generations, the Tillamook Head Lighthouse has captured the imaginations of visitors to Seaside and Cannon Beach, sitting a distant one mile away and remaining a mystery because it's the only Oregon lighthouse not accessible by walking up to it. ....MORE....

Viewpoints of Ecola State Park.This day-use area is just north of the city limits, after a mile and a half drive through a thick forest - after the signs proclaiming the park’s entrance.

The main section of the park is Ecola Point, where numerous viewpoints offer you glimpses of Cannon Beach, Haystack Rock and the lighthouse. It’s a popular spot for whale watching during the twice-yearly migrations. ....MORE....


Ecola State Park and Lewis & Clark. To the south, the hidden "Crescent Beach" comes into view, as well as alternate views of Haystack Rock and the sea stacks seen from most of Cannon Beach. Beneath the viewpoint, there's a spot of beach never accessible, though you might find a way as some have in the past. Where to stay in Cannon Beach- Where to eat - Maps and Virtual Tours

