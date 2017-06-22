Oregon Coast Under Heat Advisory; Inland Excessive Heat Watch

Published 06/22/2017 at 8:04 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Oregon Coast) – All of northwest Oregon is under a heat advisory or excessive heat watch issued by the National Weather Service (NWS), in effect until late on Saturday night. Inland valley areas like Portland or Eugene will be in the 90s on Friday, up around 101 degrees on Saturday, and likely still around 95 on Sunday.

Even the upper half of the Oregon coast is under the heat advisory, as temps could be close to 90 in some areas, while most beach towns will be in the mid 80s or slightly higher. This also brings increased dangers on beaches as everyone will be trying to cool off in seas that will be a little on the wild side early in the weekend.

The heat advisory means a series of extremely high temperatures are imminent. The combination of this and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible.

On Friday for the coast, the high will be near 79. Saturday will have a high near 85 – and possibly closer to 90 in some spots, especially once you get a mile or two from the beaches. Sunday is expected to be partly sunny with a high near 78.

The southern half of the Oregon coast may be slightly cooler and there is no heat advisory issued for that area.

Monday and Tuesday are expected to bring some drizzle to the northern half of the Oregon coast, with morning fog but eventual daytime highs in the low 60s.



“A strong upper level ridge will build toward the Pacific Northwest on Friday and strengthen through the weekend,” the NWS said. “This ridge will result in increasingly hot weather over the next few days. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s Friday over the interior. Moderate east winds will develop for Saturday into early Sunday, which will intensify the heating. Temperatures over the interior increase to around 100 degrees for many locations on Saturday, while many locations on the coast may see highs close to 90 degrees. Some marine influence may cool the southern Willamette Valley going into Sunday, but most of the interior will likely be just as warm on Sunday, if not a couple of degrees warmer.”

Worse yet for inland: warm overnight low temperatures. With nighttime lows expected to only drop to low to mid 60s, this will not allow buildings to cool off.

“This extended period of hot weather will increase the risk of heat related illnesses and injuries,” the NWS said.

Impacts will be hardest on the elderly, the very young and those without air conditioning.

“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors,” the NWS said. “Take extra precautions, if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.”

Interestingly enough, there are some high wave warnings for craft at sea along the Oregon coast, with wave height around 10 feet at times through Friday. Waves could be still somewhat raucous on Saturday as well. This will likely translate to some interesting wave action along the beaches, but also increased levels of danger at rocky spots like those around Yachats and Depoe Bay. Combined with the extra surge in heat refugees fleeing the valley and hot temperatures on the beaches, it will be very tempting to stick too close to edges of basalt structures. Stay clear off all edges and any jetty along the coastline. Full Oregon Coast Weather

