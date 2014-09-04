Follow us on

Nature Field Trip, More, On Central Oregon Coast This Month

Published 04/09/2014

(Newport, Oregon) - “Bird” is the word on the central Oregon coast this month, as again the Yaquina Birders & Naturalists group of Newport hosts another set of lectures and nature field trips. (Above: Cape Perpetua area).

On Thursday, April 17, Barry McPherson presents "Sea Kayaking in Scenic Desolation Sound, British Columbia." McPherson is a retired biologist with the State of Oregon and sometimes still makes scientific observations in the natural world of the central coast.

McPherson will show photo slides of a guided sea kayak tour. The Desolation Sound area boasts spectacular wildlife watching, rich sea life, rugged peaks, dense forests, and remote lakes hidden among the many islands located between Vancouver Island and the BC mainland. This Yaquina Birders & Naturalists meeting starts at 7 p.m. at the Meeting Room of Central Lincoln PUD in north Newport. Cost is free and the public is welcome. For more info, call 541-265-2965.



Next up, on Saturday, April 19, there will be a guided field trip near Yachtas.

"Plant & Bird Field Trip along Cape Perpetua's Giant Spruce Trail." Join Sally Lockyear and Betty Bahn as they lead a Yaquina Birders & Naturalists field trip along a trail that parallels Cape Creek and boasts old growth trees along with an abundance of native flowers and shrubs. The namesake of the trail is a nearly 600-year-old Sitka spruce towering 185 feet tall with a circumference of 40 feet that is also recognized by the state as an Oregon Heritage Tree (http://www.yachats.info/history/Giant_Spruce.html).

The trip will last about 2 hours; the trail is two miles round-trip and is rated as moderately difficult. All are welcome to this free event, however, a pass or a $5 daily fee is required for parking. Meet at the Cape Perpetua Visitor Center parking lot at 9 a.m. For more information call 541-961-1307.

More on the Newport area and the Yachats area below, as well as at the Yachats, Oregon Virtual Tour, Map and the Newport, Oregon Virtual Tour, Map.

