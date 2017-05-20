Drink a Beer – Save a Fish on N. Oregon Coast

Published 05/20/2017 at 4:53 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Pacific City, Oregon) – The Oregon coast's most famous beer maker has crafted a plan to help out some community causes with a program called Beer It Forward. Pelican Brewing Company – headquartered in Pacific City – is inviting brew lovers to "drink a beer and save a fish." A portion of proceeds from every barrel of Pelican’s Five Fin west coast pilsner sold will be donated to the Salmon Superhighwy - an unprecedented effort to restore access to almost 180 miles of blocked habitat throughout six major salmon and steelhead rivers of the north Oregon coast.

Also in that spirit, Pelican will be sponsoring and hosting its inaugural Pelican Salmon Run on September 23, 10 a.m. in Tillamook, Oregon as a fundraiser for the Salmon Superhwy. Registration is now open for the 5K and 10K races which begin and end at Pelican’s Tillamook brewery and taproom and take runners on a scenic tour in and around Tillamook.

The Salmon Superhighway project is a strategic and intensive effort across a six-river landscape to reconnect fish populations with the habitat they need to navigate and survive. Started in 2014, the $35.8M campaign is expected to run through 2024 to improve the habitat for salmon in 93 different locations throughout Tillamook County.

Hundreds of barriers in streams still create bottlenecks throughout Oregon's coastal watersheds - most are problem culverts at road crossings that contribute to flooding and road damage, along with some small dams and tide gates. Minimizing these impacts across a major landscape will come with significant, lasting benefit to fish and people, now and into the future.

“Pelican Brewing is proud to support the Salmon Superhwy Project and since becoming aware of the project last year, we have been looking for more ways to increase awareness and raise funds,” said Jim Prinzing, CEO of Pelican Brewing. “We started that effort by creating Five Fin west coast pilsner, a beer we designed specifically for this organization, and now we are really excited to host the Pelican Salmon Run to raise money and educate more folks about this important initiative that in some way impacts all of us.”

In fact, American Craft Beer Week is just finishing up, and the theme #beeritforward has been a popular trend on social media in conjunction with that.



The Pelican group said Five Fin was named for the ocean-going species that runs the rivers of Tillamook County. They called it a uniquely ‘west coast’ take on the classic Pilsner beer style. Bright and zippy with a bold hoppy flavor and aroma, Five Fin is crafted with a unique blend of Cascade and Sterling hops from the Pacific Northwest and Mandarina Bavaria hops from Germany. The new pilsner marries the hop-driven flavors of tangerine, pineapple, and lemon zest with classic spicy, floral notes, all balanced against a toasty malt character.

“We wanted to create a beer that would successfully support this unique restoration project - when we think about salmon, we think of the clean, cold, crisp flowing rivers here and imagined Five Fin to mirror that,” said Prinzing. “We love pilsners and we love American hops and this beer brings those two elements together in a bold, refreshing way.”



The beer is available now in the grocery craft beer aisle in 6-packs, 12 oz and 22 oz bottles; 50 liter kegs and 1/6th barrels are also available for on-premise pours. Pelice Brewing has three pubs on the north Oregon coast: in Cannon Beach, Tillamook and Pacific City. http://pelicanbrewing.com/pubs/. - Where to stay in these areas - Where to eat - Maps and Virtual Tours

















More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted