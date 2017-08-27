Fiery Celtic Rock Ensemble Hits Central Oregon Coast Holiday Weekend

Published 08/27/2017 at 5:43 PM PDT - Updated 08/27/2017 at 8:53 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Lincoln City, Oregon) – One famed venue on the central Oregon coast will soon reverberate with thumping Celtic fusion, courtesy of the young Irish folk rock band Ruaile Buaile. Labor Weekend is when the fiery fourpiece hits the Lincoln City Cultural Center, a band whose name is hard to pronounce but easy to love (it's pronounced roolya boolya, Gaelic for “commotion.”)

They hail from Offaly, which is in the midlands of Ireland. With their mix of traditional Irish, Bluegrass, country and Americana music, they are celebrating the release of their second recording, “This Very Moment.” Showtime for this Labor Day weekend show is 7 pm on Sunday, September 3. Doors to the LCCC, located at 540 NE Hwy. 101 in Lincoln City, will open at 6:30 p.m.

In the few short years since they formed Ruaile Buaile, Niall Kelly, Arthur Stones, Jack Godley and Shane Lynam have gone from being considered a highly thought-of young local act, to being a wanted band the length and breadth of Ireland. And not only Ireland, as it happens. The lads have played before 90,000 people at Kansas City Irish Fest, traveled extensively through all corners of the States, entertained crowds in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Germany, Holland, Spain, France, Italy and Wales. This summer, they’re touring the United States - including the central Oregon coast hotspot of Lincoln City.

Back home in Ireland, they are encouraging young musicians to play, and enjoy traditional Irish and folk music. They recently were invited to the Dáil to perform with some of Ireland’s leading talent, in an effort to establish a quota of Irish music to be played on the national broadcasting stations. They’ve supported and played alongside some of Irelands top entertainers such as, Nathan Carter, Sharon Shannon, De Dannan, Stocktons Wing, Solas, We banjo 3, Damian Dempsey, John Sheehan, Moxie and many more. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

Ruaile Buaile's debut album, “Commotion,” helped the band transition from isolated appearances to steady gigs. Their second recording, “This Very Moment” has helped to make the band known to an even wider circle of fans, as they tour the world with their own style of high-energy, ground-thumping, Celtic beats. Playing drums, banjo, fiddle, guitar, bass and cajon, combined with a little Irish charm and flare, these four young award-winning musicians are setting the pace.

Tickets for the Sept. 3 concert at the LCCC are $20 in advance and $22 at the door, on sale at the LCCC box office, 541-994-9994 or lincolncity-culturalcenter.org. The center accepts VISA, Mastercard and American Express, as well as checks and cash.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. A selection of Northwest beers and wines, sodas and waters, and Mountain Man savory snacks will be sold before the show, and during intermission.

The Lincoln City Cultural Center is a non-profit center for community and creativity, inside the historic Delake School building, at the corner of NE Sixth St. and Hwy. 101. The center, which is also home to the official Lincoln City Visitor Information Center, is open from 10 am to 4 pm every day except Tuesday. For details, head to www.lincolncity-culturalcenter.org, or call 541-994-9994.























