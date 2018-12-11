Five Fun Little Oregon Coast Lodgings That Will Be Your New Favorites

Published 11/12/2018 at 5:39 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff





(Oregon Coast) – A dash of history, a hefty helping of charm, throw in some ocean views as well as legendary service and you have quite the recipe for lodging finds on the Oregon coast.

Five such little lodgings on the Oregon coast are waiting to be discovered and to become your new favorites – tiny spots a tad off the beaten track in one way or another. These are independently-run motels, different owners all under the banner of a small company called Crimson Capital that specializes in overseeing quaint boutique wonders like this.

You’ll find them in Seaside, in Manzanita, Depoe Bay and in Yachats.

In Seaside: Hillcrest Inn. (Pictured above). Hints of a vintage Oregon coast with a modern spark, all within earshot of the waves. From rooms that host two to six, all the way up to cottages that accommodate 16. Highlights include some dog-friendly rooms, free wi-fi, outdoor barbecue, in-room coffee, movies, a laundry area, sauna ' and some rooms with kitchens, spa or fireplaces. Some cottages with two bedrooms. Mini-suites have one bedroom, kitchenette, microwave and gas log fireplace. Cozy romantic spa rooms for two include two-person jetted spa. Some units sleep four and may include Jacuzzi tub. Family rooms sleep three to six and have full kitchen. The Hillcrest House sleeps 16, has six bedrooms, full kitchen, 2.5 baths, wood fireplace. Perfect for large groups. One block from the beach, steps away from downtown, major attractions, the Prom. 118 North Columbia. Seaside, Oregon. (503) 738-6273. www.seasidehillcrest.com





The Inn at Manzanita. Nestled among coastal pine and spruce with open and lush grounds and gardens, and just 150 feet from a seven-mile stretch of sandy ocean beach. Originally known for being a relaxing adult retreat, there are now a few child friendly rooms. Unwind in unique themed rooms with breakfast tables, wet-bars (with fridge), and partial ocean views in several of the rooms. For a romantic getaway, sip champagne, relax in a huge soaker tub and curl up in front of your private fireplace. Neahkahnie Penthouse Suite has three bedrooms and two-baths and offers partial ocean views, a full kitchen, plasma TV, private garage with dog kennel, and many other pampering features. All rooms include: two-person jetted spa, terry robes, coffee, tea and hot chocolate; cable TV, DVD player, VCR, CD player and hair dryer. Some rooms have kitchens, living room areas, and some child friendly. Penthouse offers outdoor dog kennel. 67 Laneda Avenue. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-6754 http://innatmanzanita.com





Spindrift Inn, Manzanita. Only one block from the six-mile Manzanita Beach, Spindrift Inn retains the quaint charm of yesteryear while providing all the modern conveniences. Spindrift Inn is smoke-free and offers some pet friendly rooms and kitchenettes. Family owned and operated since 1946, the cozy atmosphere, private hidden garden and affordable rooms are within easy walking distance to many shops and restaurants. Each room is individually decorated and includes pillow-top mattresses, soft cotton sheets, adorable quilted comforters, microwave, mini-fridge, LCD TV, DVD player, and coffee maker. Guests have access to complimentary hi-speed wireless internet and a large collection of DVD movies. Discounts are available for AARP, AAA, extended stays and contractors (except High Season). Also available next door is Carmel Cottage, a two bedroom cottage that sleeps 6 with fireplace, updated kitchen, and large back yard. 114 Laneda Avenue, Manzanita, Oregon. Toll-free (877) 368-1001., www.spindrift-inn.com.





Inn at Arch Rock, Depoe Bay, Oregon. Located on a bluff above the Pacific Ocean. The Inn features 19 units ranging from charming, cozy rooms for two, to spacious, lovely two-bedroom suites for up to seven guests. Each room has its own unique decor and 18 of the 19 units have breathtaking ocean views. Some units are pet friendly, have fireplaces, and all are Wi-Fi accessible. Penthouse sleeps up to seven, and has 2 large viewing decks and Jacuzzi. All have cable TV and DVD players, with free movies in the lobby. There are also puzzles and indoor and outdoor games. Fresh coffee and continental breakfast everyday from 7 -10 a.m. Access to a private beach, whale watching, storm watching, fishing, shopping and restaurants nearby. Less than half hour drive to Lincoln City or attractions like the Aquarium. 70 NW Sunset Street. Depoe Bay, Oregon. 541-765-2560 or 800-767-1835 www.innatarchrock.com





Silver Surf Motel, Yachats. Enjoy six miles of flat sandy beach and an indoor heated pool with hot tub. All rooms are beach front with an exceptional ocean view. A variety of newly remodeled rooms, cottages and suites to accommodate singles, couples and families, some are dog friendly. All rooms feature a private balcony, electric fireplace, flat screen TV, DVD player, and a kitchen with full size refrigerator, stove, microwave, coffee maker and toaster. We offer cable TV, HBO, WIFI and morning coffee hour with fruit, juice and pastries. The cabins sleep as many as six and feature two private bedrooms, full-sized kitchens and living room with a carport. Onsite guest laundry, horseshoe pit, ocean view sitting garden, books, games, complimentary DVD's and BBQ grills. A close drive to Sea Lion Caves, Heceta Head Lighthouse, Cape Perpetua. Next to dramatic, rocky beaches of Yachats. 3767 N Hwy 101, Yachats, Oregon. 1-541-547-3175 or 1-800-281-5723 www.silversurf-motel.com

More Oregon Coast Lodgings in these areas - Where to eat - Maps and Virtual Tours

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted