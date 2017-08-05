Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Five Nearly Aerial Viewpoints of N. Oregon Coast – and Their Secrets

Published 05/08/2017 at 6:03 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Five Nearly Aerial Viewpoints of N. Oregon Coast – and Their Secrets

(Manzanita, Oregon) – Along the north Oregon coast – specifically Tillamook and Clatsop Counties – there are numerous sensational spots to catch an eyeful from above. The high vantage points can be the most memorable, more so than those moments wriggling your toes in the sand. (Above: Cape Meares).

There are, of course, more than five. But these five in particular have some interesting aspects not always obvious to even the regular beachgoer. If you're a first-timer or an old-timer to these soaring sections of coastline, there's lots to discover.


Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings not found anywhere else
In Cannon Beach:
Winter rates, free night offers
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Special prices for spring, free night offers
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
How to get a free night - stormwatch deals
In Lincoln City:
Exclusive listings; spring specials
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
A lot of stunning oceanfront whale watching
In Newport:
Special offers, free nights - stormwatch, spring deals
In Waldport
Low spring rates - stormwatch deals
In Yachats, Florence
Great spring deals; find lodgings not listed anywhere else

Cape Meares. These days, it's a longer drive to the final cape along the Three Capes Loop than it used to be: you can no longer get there from northern tip of the loop that sits near Cape Meares the village. It's barely a mile from there, but thanks to a road closure at that junction you have to drive the nine miles from Tillamook to Oceanside, then another few miles north along Meares Loop Road.

Here, it's miles and miles of ocean vistas, primal rockface, and of course that stately lighthouse. But perhaps the most interesting view comes from a tiny spot in the park's northeast corner, about where the Octopus Tree resides. This spot overlooks not just a different and striking view of the famed Three Arch Rocks (an angle where their shapes abruptly change), but you can see down into two deliriously wondrous hidden beaches. One is Short Beach, with its blob-like rock that resembles other famous structures at Neskowin or Cannon Beach. The other is Lost Boy Beach, appropriately named as getting there usually causes you to get lost to the waves.


Anderson's Viewpoint. This one is also along the Three Capes Loop (well, technically it's no longer called a “Loop” now because of that road closure listed above – it's referred to as the Three Capes Route). You'll find it a mile south of Cape Lookout State Park: a simple gravel pullout, really. Yet this is a place with a slightly dizzying view of that park below, and an apparently endless horizon of sea. It's also where plenty of hang gliders launch themselves from. It's not well known, so it's a bit of a clandestine attraction in itself.


Ecola State Park, Cannon Beach. There's way too much going on here to encapsulate quickly, with astounding views of Haystack Rock and other sea stacks to the south, as well as the closest you can get to the mysterious Tillamook Rock Lighthouse a mile offshore. Below you on the southern tip is the hidden spot known as Crescent Beach (only accessible via a mile-and-a-half hike from the road going to Ecola). A soaring, ancient tree dominates this view with elderly elegance – and has done so from photos going back at least one hundred years.

To the north of you is the trailhead that meanders several miles over Tillamook Head to Seaside.


Silver Point, near Cannon Beach.One of the most famous viewpoints of the entire Oregon coast, this is the big one that most gravitate to on a southward swing from famed CB. These manicured walls and rails are the most popular, with their striking angles on Hug Point and Haystack Rock, but another stunning spot sits at an unassuming gravel pullout just south of there.


One wild little secret here: during more active ocean days, take a look at the blob rock sitting directly west of Silver Point. You'll notice some strange wave action, where one tiny area has waves darting south to north and back, instead of coming in from the west. It resembles a strange, frantic creature in the breakers. It has to do with the reefs there, however.


Neahkahnie Mountain. Also one of the big favorites along the whole of the Oregon coast, this serious stunner above Manzanita may leave you more breathless than any other. On a clear day you can see all the way down to Oceanside's Three Arch Rocks, some 40 miles away, and Rockaway Beach's Twin Rocks are often visible. Below you is the rough, rocky shoreline at Manzanita's northern edges, giving way to its celebrated softer sands. In the distance, the Nehalem Bay is another blue body of water just inland from the ocean.

Insider's Secret: head to the gravel pullout just north of the main lookouts, then walk down the grassy slopes to witness some astounding rock structures, such as the soaring Cube Rock. Even crazier – but be extremely cautious – head to the westernmost bluff where a giant “hole” of sorts lets you peek way down to the vertigo-inducing ocean a few hundred feet below.

For even more insider's tips about these spots, follow the links. Where to stay in these areas - Where to eat - Maps and Virtual Tours

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

What is Beneath N. Oregon Coast's Seaside? Trippy Geologic Answer
The answer is a little mind-boggling, especially when compared to other beaches. Science
Yachats Pride Fest Livens Up Central Oregon Coast for Second Year
Second Annual Yachats Pride festival is celebrated on June 1 - 3. Yachats events
Seeing Stars on the Oregon Coast Above - and Below - This Week
A star party, a tour of tidepools in Oceanside, and a tour of oyster-growing facilities. Oceanside events, Seaside events
Unusual Book About N. Oregon Coast's Cannon Beach Released
Ultimate Oregon Coast Travel: Cannon Beach Odd Facts, Fun Finds, Every Access is the first in a series of such extremely detailed guides
Events Look at Wildly Colored Critters, Mysterious N. Oregon Coast Lighthouse
A tour of strange yet wildly beautiful tidepool creatures and of Tillamook Rock Lighthouse. Seaside events
Last Minute Mother's Day Gift Save: Give Her the Oregon Coast
Give her some nights at the beach or a handy digital coastal travel guide
An Extra 200 Glass Floats for Central Oregon Coast as Season Ends
Holiday weekends will bring 200 extra glass floats to Lincoln City. Lincoln City events
Video: More Than One Group of Killer Whales on Oregon Coast Makes for Spectac...
On and off sightings since March and more than usual up around the Columbia River in recent days. Sciences

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details