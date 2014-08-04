Follow us on

N. Oregon Coast Earth Week Event Includes Talk on Foraging

Published 04/08/2014

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) - The Cannon Beach History Center & Museum will again be a big part of the town's Annual Twelve Days of Earth Day event. The nearly two-week long event includes a series of speakers, nature walks, and film showings. The Museum will be hosting artist and forager Dorota Haber-Lehigh on Thursday, April 24 at 7:00 p.m.

Dorota Haber-Lehigh

Haber-Lehigh's presentation will focus on plants and berries of the Pacific Northwest. She will be discussing native plant berry identification, use and preparation. She will share her amazing sketches of native plants and berries to further your understanding of plant identification and foraging.



Haber-Lehigh is an educator, artist and forager. While earning two bachelor degrees from Pacific Univeristy in Art and International Studies she discovered a love of printmaking. In 1998 she completed a Masters of Arts in Teaching from Pacific University. After receiving her education Haber-Lehigh traveled and studied abroad.

Born in Poland, Haber-Lehigh loves traveling, sketching and discovering nature. She is inspired by her grandparents - both avid mushroom hunters and gardeners in their own right. She was also inspired by her father's travels and her mother's fabric art and ikebanas.

She is also working on few other coloring books for children, one about Pacific Northwest native berries and birds, another one about Pacific Northwest Coastal animals and one about native wildflowers. She lives in Seaside, Oregon with husband, miniature schnauzer and other wild creatures of the forest.

Her favorite media is pen and ink, soft pastels and recently watercolors. Her passion is rendering landscapes and botanical drawings that emphasize sculptural qualities of nature. She loves discovering plants that are medicinal and/or edible. She has self published a coloring book for children titled: ABC of Native Plants of the Coastal Pacific Northwest.

This event is free and open to the public. Attendees of all ages are welcome. Cannon Beach History Center & Museum. Corner of Sunset & Spruce, Cannon Beach, Oregon. cbhistory.org. 503.436.9301. More about Cannon Beach below and at the Cannon Beach Virtual Tour, Map.

