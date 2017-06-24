Oregon Coast Complete Fourth of July for 2017

(Oregon Coast) – The famed Fourth of July and all its fun is nearly upon us, and this means some extra helpings of excitement on the Oregon coast. A lot is happening, just on the upper half of the coastline. Some towns don't have their celebrations on the Fourth but on other days, so you can get in an extra shot of fireworks frivolity. (Above: fireworks in Yachats).

All listings below are July 4 unless otherwise noted.

Astoria: Fireworks over the Columbia River, launching from the East End Mooring Basin. About 9:50 p.m.

Warrenton. 4th of July Parade in downtown Warrenton starting at 3 p.m. Then check out fireworks in Astoria.





Fourth of July Seaside Parade. The tradition of a grand parade including floats, marching bands, and much more, will take its annual trip around downtown Seaside beginning at 11 a.m.

The Parade Route begins on 12th Avenue at Necanicum Drive; turns right on Holladay Drive; goes down to Broadway, where it turns right again; proceeds down to Columbia and turns right again; turns right on 1st Avenue and then left on Necanicum, where it ends at the Seaside Museum.

Seaside’s 4th of July Old Fashioned Social. Another long-standing tradition in the north Oregon coast town. It starts at 11 a.m. with food, music, games, a hilarious cake walk, silent auction, face painting, and much more. It's a huge family-oriented event. Also, you can enjoy free tours of the museum. Seaside History Museum. 503-738-7065

Seaside’s 4th of July Fireworks Show, starting at approximately 10 p.m. An enormous show explodes over the north Oregon coast town. It's a 25-minute extravaganza timed to music (tune your radio to KSWB 840 am for synchronized music). Some 10,000 people gather along this stretch of beach. It is recommended that visitors find parking on the east side of the Necanicum river, in order to avoid a 60 to 90 minute exit time after the show. Park only in legally designated parking areas and avoid private property. There is also Drum & Bugle Corps concert earlier in the day and the Stunt Kite Presentation on the beach.

Cannon Beach Independence Day Parade. Starts at 11 a.m., heading north on Spring St, starting at staging area between Gower and Monroe St. Public is invited to participate – especially all veterans. Registration at 9 a.m., 1216 S. Hemlock. (American Legion Post). 503-436-0121. No fireworks shows are ever allowed in town.



Pancake Breakfast in Manzanita. From 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., bring your friends or make new ones while enjoying a hot breakfast in support of the local Neah-Kah-Nie athletic teams. At 5th & Laneda in Manzanita (the former fire hall). Food under $10.

Manzanita Hometown Parade. Starting at Classic Ave. at 1 p.m. The more the merrier: the public is encouraged to join in. From marching bands to giant crabs to dancing librarians, they have it all. The theme of this years’ parade is “There’s No Place Like Home.” Registration forms can be found at Manzanita City Hall and Manzanita Visitors Center.

July 4. Seymour, cover band show. 1 p.m. at Nehalem Bay Winery. 34965 Highway 53, near Manzanita. (503) 368-WINE.





Rockaway Beach Fourth of July. There's an Independence Day Parade at 11 a.m. This year’s theme is “75 years of fun.” From noon to 4 p.m., there's the 10th Annual Dachshund Races at Phyllis Baker City Park (2nd Street). Look for sales of hot dogs and fireworks all day at the Ocean's Edge Wayside. At dusk the big show takes over, which is surprisingly sizable for such a small town. It includes a flyover by National Guard jets. (503) 355-8108.

July 1 (Saturday): Pacific City's Fireworks Display. This town's display happens over the weekend. Starts about dusk.





Lincoln City Fireworks Show. An enormous displays hits the skies above Siletz Bay, and there's not a bad seat in the house. Viewable from up and down the beaches, from Gleneden Beach up to Road's End.

Gleneden Beach 4th of July Celebration. It all happens on Gleneden Beach Loop and includes a Pancake Breakfast (8 - 11 a.m.), Craft Fair and Food Court at Eden Hall (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.), and the 23rd Annual 4th of July Parade ( at 1 p.m.). About five miles south of Lincoln City.

Tuesday, July 4 features the Annual Free Community 4th of July concert at Newport Middle School. Conductor Adam Flatt will help you celebrate America’s Independence Day, as well as the 100th anniversary of the the NOAA Corps. The symphony is free.

The concert starts at 4 p.m., but full Americana festivities happen just beforehand. At 2:30 p.m., they hold a “Grand Old 4th of July BBQ,” with burgers, side dishes and more. Cost for the barbecue is $10 for adults, $5 for students and five years and younger are free. Newport Middle School is at 825 NE 7th St. (541) 574-0614. http://newportsymphony.org.

Newport Fireworks at Dusk. One of the more dazzling displays in Oregon because of the way the surround hills and mountains of Yaquina Bay cause the explosions to echo and bounce, often a few times. Also, boats on the water fire off their flares, which is often awe-inspiring.





July 3 – Fireworks in Waldport. You can extend your fireworks fun by one day on the central Oregon coast. A fab display happens over Alsea Bay starting at dusk. You can catch it from vantage points miles away.

Yachats Lions Pancake Breakfast. All-you-can-eat pancakes with scrambled eggs, choice of sausage or ham, milk, tea or coffee. Suggested donation $7. All proceeds benefit local nonprofit organizations. 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Yachats Lions Hall, W 4th & Pontiac. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-5171.

July 4 Pie and Ice Cream Social. Yachats Ladies Club pie socials are famous for their astounding variety of delicious pies. Each slice is a generous 6th of a pie and costs $4. Add a scoop of ice cream for an additional $1. A variety of beverages will also be sold. 10:30 a.m. Yachats Ladies ClubHouse, W 3rd St & Pontiac. Yachats, Oregon.

Yachats la de da Parade at noon. Wacky, whimsical, low-tech, people-powered fun. It happens through downtown. Find a place on the beach by the mouth of the Yachats River to watch the 2:30 p.m. Duck Race.





Yachats Fireworks at Sundown. Shot off from the main access in back of downtown, they are visible from all over town. A spectacular show.

Independence Day Celebration in Historic Florence. Festivities in Old Town begin at noon with music, food and other forms of fun. Then at dusk, massive mortars are launched from a barge on the Siuslaw River.



