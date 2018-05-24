Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Free Camping Day At Some Oregon Coast State Parks

Published 05/24/2018 at 5:05 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

Free Camping Day At Some Oregon Coast State Parks

(Warrenton, Oregon) – Free camping, free parking and some special events will be the highlight of State Parks Day throughout Oregon on June 2. On the Oregon coast, this brings some fascinating fun.

More than a dozen state parks will be hosting free events on that day. To top off the celebratory vibe, camping will be free at all state parks that have tent, RV and horse campsites. If that isn’t enough, day-use parking will be free June 2 and 3 at the 26 parks that charge a day-use fee.

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings not found anywhere else
In Cannon Beach:
Winter rates, free night offers
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Special prices for spring, free night offers
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
How to get a free night - stormwatch deals
In Lincoln City:
Exclusive listings; spring specials
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
A lot of stunning oceanfront whale watching
In Newport:
Special offers, free nights - stormwatch, spring deals
In Waldport
Low spring rates - stormwatch deals
In Yachats, Florence
Great spring deals; find lodgings not listed anywhere else

Fishing is also free June 2 and 3, courtesy of Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW). Several free fishing events will be held that weekend by ODFW and partners. Find out more at https://myodfw.com/articles/2018-free-fishing-days-and-events.

“State Parks Day is our way of thanking Oregonians for their commitment to our state parks,” said Lisa Sumption, Oregon Parks and Recreation Department Director. “We invite people to discover a new park or revisit an old favorite.”

State Parks Day is organized by Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) and has been held annually since 1997. This year, OPRD partnered with Oregon Lottery to sponsor events at Milo McIver State Park, The Cove Palisades State Park and Wallowa Lake State Park.

Eighteen state parks will host free events Saturday June 2.

In the Willamette Valley – near the Oregon coast - these include Champoeg State Heritage Area, State Capitol State Park, Silver Falls State Park and Willamette Mission State Park.

On the northern half of the Oregon coast, Fort Stevens State Park at Warrenton and Jessie M. Honeyman Memorial State Park at Florence will provide the party. On the southern Oregon coast, the hotspot will be Humbug Mountain State Park.

Fort Stevens not only features an enormous number of campsites, but there’s also the wreck of the Peter Iredale there and the sprawling, castle ruin-like complex of Battery Russell. The ancient battlement has been around since the Civil War, but this particular concrete construction was built just before World War II and housed enormous guns pointed out to sea.

It’s one of only two places the U.S. mainland was attacked by a foreign power for over 100 years. Where to stay for these events - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

Oregon Coast Lodging







More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Razor Clamming and Traffic Updates for Oregon Coast
Razor clamming reopens in Lincoln County; construction on Hwy 30 and at Tillamook. Lincoln City, Newport, Yachats
Newport Marathon Brings Thousands to Central Oregon Coast
On June 2, some 3,000 people will descend on the central Oregon coast town of Newport. Newport events
The Remarkable Transformations of Oceanside: N Oregon Coast Seasonal Wonders
Oceanside has many faces and many facets. Kids, history, Manzanita
What is Beneath N. Oregon Coast's Seaside? Trippy Geologic Answer
The answer is a little mind-boggling, especially when compared to other beaches. Science
Yachats Pride Fest Livens Up Central Oregon Coast for Second Year
Second Annual Yachats Pride festival is celebrated on June 1 - 3. Yachats events
Seeing Stars on the Oregon Coast Above - and Below - This Week
A star party, a tour of tidepools in Oceanside, and a tour of oyster-growing facilities. Oceanside events, Seaside events
Unusual Book About N. Oregon Coast's Cannon Beach Released
Ultimate Oregon Coast Travel: Cannon Beach Odd Facts, Fun Finds, Every Access is the first in a series of such extremely detailed guides
Events Look at Wildly Colored Critters, Mysterious N. Oregon Coast Lighthouse
A tour of strange yet wildly beautiful tidepool creatures and of Tillamook Rock Lighthouse. Seaside events

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details