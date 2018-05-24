Free Camping Day At Some Oregon Coast State Parks

Published 05/24/2018 at 5:05 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

(Warrenton, Oregon) – Free camping, free parking and some special events will be the highlight of State Parks Day throughout Oregon on June 2. On the Oregon coast, this brings some fascinating fun.

More than a dozen state parks will be hosting free events on that day. To top off the celebratory vibe, camping will be free at all state parks that have tent, RV and horse campsites. If that isn’t enough, day-use parking will be free June 2 and 3 at the 26 parks that charge a day-use fee.

Fishing is also free June 2 and 3, courtesy of Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW). Several free fishing events will be held that weekend by ODFW and partners. Find out more at https://myodfw.com/articles/2018-free-fishing-days-and-events.

“State Parks Day is our way of thanking Oregonians for their commitment to our state parks,” said Lisa Sumption, Oregon Parks and Recreation Department Director. “We invite people to discover a new park or revisit an old favorite.”

State Parks Day is organized by Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) and has been held annually since 1997. This year, OPRD partnered with Oregon Lottery to sponsor events at Milo McIver State Park, The Cove Palisades State Park and Wallowa Lake State Park.

Eighteen state parks will host free events Saturday June 2.

In the Willamette Valley – near the Oregon coast - these include Champoeg State Heritage Area, State Capitol State Park, Silver Falls State Park and Willamette Mission State Park.

On the northern half of the Oregon coast, Fort Stevens State Park at Warrenton and Jessie M. Honeyman Memorial State Park at Florence will provide the party. On the southern Oregon coast, the hotspot will be Humbug Mountain State Park.

Fort Stevens not only features an enormous number of campsites, but there’s also the wreck of the Peter Iredale there and the sprawling, castle ruin-like complex of Battery Russell. The ancient battlement has been around since the Civil War, but this particular concrete construction was built just before World War II and housed enormous guns pointed out to sea.

It’s one of only two places the U.S. mainland was attacked by a foreign power for over 100 years. Where to stay for these events - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour























More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted