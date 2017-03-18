Ghosts on the Coast? Seaside, Oregon's Paranormal Fest March 31

Published 03/18/2017 at 6:03 AM PDT

By John Chandler





(Seaside, Oregon) - Hauntings aren’t just for Halloween. And they’re not the exclusive property of hardened believers in the paranormal. Pretty much everyone has heard a story about a creepy house “just a few towns over,” or even more localized legends like the “Gray Lady,” who is said to haunt the lighthouse at Heceta Head.

Curiosity seekers and wannabe Ghostbusters are encouraged to manifest at the Oregon Ghost Conference during the final weekend of March at the Seaside Convention Center. It takes place March 31 - April 2.

“The Oregon Ghost Conference is a place to openly discuss, share and collaborate with others about the paranormal,” says conference director Rocky Smith Jr.

“There is something for everyone including … investigations, classes, speakers, ghost tours, vendors, psychic, tarot and psychometry readings, raffle and much more,” including a nighttime session of ghost stories told around an open bonfire.

Smith, who teaches at Oregon City High School and conducts ghost tours on the side, notes that the coast is recognized as a “hot spot” for paranormal activity for a number of reasons.

“There are a lot of theories for the amount of ghost on the coast,” he says. “Some can be attributed to shipwrecks and other tragedies off the coast, yet others are connected to the specific history of the place. Seaside has a rich Native American history and archaeological digs over the years have unearthed native burial sites and artifacts in areas surrounding the golf course and downtown.

“In addition there are many mysteries and odd stories related to lighthouses on the Oregon Coast, especially Terrible Tilly,” Smith continues, referring to the lighthouse on Tillamook Rock, associated with a number of maritime calamities.

You too can become better acquainted with seafaring spirits, shades, apparitions, and specters, for a mere $5 weekend general admission pass, though classes and workshops will have additional fees, Smith says.



Conference photos courtesy Rocky Smith Jr.

