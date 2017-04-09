One Glass Float Drop Sneaks in Before Season Debut on Oregon Coast

Published 09/04/2017 at 4:07 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Glass treasures hunting season is nearly upon us once more on the central Oregon coast, as Lincoln City gets ready to debut its 2017 Finders Keepers season, along with a special pre-season drop of glass floats this month. The town will sneak one in before the big opening.

Officially, Finders Keepers kicks off on October 14, when over 3,000 glass floats will be dropped throughout the year until May of 2018. But a special drop date happens on September 14 through 17 to honor veterans. Called Celebration of Honor, 50 floats that are red, white and blue will be placed on the beach for you to find. It's a patriotic preview of the fun to come for the year.

It's put on by the Lincoln City Visitors Bureau (LCVB), which is slowly gearing up for the festivities.

“Each year from mid-October to Memorial Day, discover glass treasures in Lincoln City,” the LCVB said. “Our army of Float Fairies covertly hit our seven miles of public beach hiding handcrafted glass floats along their way, from Roads End on the north to Siletz Bay on the south.”

Finders Keepers is an annual promotion which began in 1997 when a local artist first thought of glass floats as an intriguing way to launch the new millennium. Lincoln City sponsored the project, hosting the inaugural season in 1999-2000. Tourists continue to come from around the country to search for their own brilliantly-colored, signed and numbered glass float.

On the opening weekend in October, the LCVB said it plans to drop 100 extra floats and one jumbo float that includes a weekend getaway package.

How to find them? You simply hit the beaches of this central Oregon coast town. The LCVB offered a few rules and tips, however.

Floats are placed during daylight hours only, above the high tide line and below the beach embankment, the agency said. They are also placed around the beach at various times of the day, not just in the morning.

They are dropped come rain or shine, but occasionally big storms cause the cancellation of the weekend's drops. The LCVB will send out official notice via its various social media.

“Start your hunt at public beach access points,” the LCVB said. “During special drops we place other kinds of glass art. Look for sand dollars, sea stars, shells, crabs and coins too.”

Most of the 3,000 are numbered – but not all. Every year, they add another of the numbered floats to represent that year. 2016 had 2,016 numbered floats, 2017 had yet another on that list – and so on.

The official handcrafted Finders Keepers glass floats will also be signed along with the numbers. When the floats are found, they become collector’s items. Bring your discovered treasure to the Visitors' Center at 540 NE Hwy 101 in Lincoln City to receive your certificate of authenticity and a biographical sketch of the artist who created the glass float. If you are unable to walk on the beach, stop by and fill out a slip to enter to win a glass float.

When you find an official numbered float, call them at 800-452-2151, text FLOATS to 24587, visit the registration page or stop by the Visitor Information Center to register your treasure. You’ll receive a Certificate of Authenticity and information about the artist who crafted your float. Find out more

Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour





















More About Lincoln City Lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted