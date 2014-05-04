Follow us on

Oregon Coast in the Movies: Cult Film Goonies May Get a Sequel

Published 04/05/2014

(Astoria, Oregon) – Rumors about a sequel to the cult film “Goonies” - which was filmed in Astoria, on the north Oregon coast - have popped up periodically over the last 25 years or so, but a new one seems to have a lot of weight to it. (Above: Astoria, where Goonies was filmed).

Hollywood digital tabloid TMZ has apparently broken the news – at least according to a pushy encounter one of their staff videographers had with Goonies' director Richard Donner. See the video here.

While signing autographs, and after a series of odd, pesky questions, there is brief mention of Goonies. Donner quickly interjects “we're doing a sequel.” Other questions regarding this are thrown at him but he does not respond.

However, when asked if he intends to use the original cast, Donner says “hopefully all of them.”

There is no word yet from the Astoria/Warrenton Chamber of Commerce if it has been contacted by any production company, however. So it's unknown that even if there is a sequel, whether or not it will be filmed on the Oregon coast. There will be an update soon once the chamber contacts Oregon Coast Beach Connection.

Astoria has become a hotbed pilgrimage destination for enthusiastic fans. Touring the film locations there and in Cannon Beach has become a small industry on the north Oregon coast. Astoria celebrates its Goonies' legacy every year with a festival that literally draws thousands every June.

Also filmed in Astoria: Kindergarten Cop, Short Circuit, The Ring 2 and many others.

More on Astoria below and at the Astoria, Warrenton Virtual Tour, Map. The Cannon Beach Virtual Tour, Map shows other Goonies film locations.

Above: two stills of the movie being made in Astoria.

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted