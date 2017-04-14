History, Music and N. Oregon Coast Culture Subjects of Intriguing Events

Published 04/14/2017 at 3:43 AM PDT - Update 04/14/2017 at 4:43 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – The worlds of history, culture and music collide this month in intriguing ways. While one history museum presents the musical prowess of a renowned guitarist, another museum looks into the north Oregon coast's past as a rock 'n' roll destination and the bumps that created along the way. (Above: the Bungalow Dance Hall in Seaside in the early '60s).

Acclaimed Portland singer songwriter, Adlai Alexander performs at the Cannon Beach History Center & Museum on Friday, April 28 at 7 p.m. Noted for the sweetness and wide range of his voice, Alexander sings and accompanies himself with intricate guitar in a way that’s rare in both the acoustic and jazz worlds.

Among the rising star's favorite challenges is to take a piece normally arranged for band or orchestra and then rework it for solo guitar, drawing on his thorough knowledge and training in classical theory and composition. Alexander’s arrangements utilize jazz, Brazilian, '60s pop and other music to create interesting new musical landscapes. Many of works require his playing the melody and the bass line at the same time - a technique he learned from world-class guitarist Tuck Andress, of the duo Tuck & Patti.

Sources for Alexander’s unexpected repertoire include Broadway and the Amazon rain forest, and he is known to abruptly drift into other languages, singing in Portuguese, Hindi, or Japanese in any given set. Along with original music, he’s written lyrics for his own renditions of instrumental songs by the likes of Wayne Shorter, Dave Brubeck, and Ralph Towner. He’s also created lyrics based on quotes from Shakespeare, or titles of Duke Ellington songs.

Alexander has shared the stage with some mighty big names, including Kenny Rankin, Randy Newman, Leo Kottke, Tuck & Patti, and Brazilian star Marisa Monte. He’s appeared at the Monterey Jazz festival and venues such as the Kuumbwa Jazz Center in Santa Cruz, CA, and – closer to home – Portland's Aladdin Theater.

Seating for the Alexander concert is limited. Tickets are just $15 and include refreshments. Get your tickets at www.cbhistory.org or by phone 503-436-9301. The Cannon Beach History Center & Museum is located at 1387 South Spruce Street in Cannon Beach, Oregon. Regular hours for the museum are from 1 to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Monday, and it is donation based.

There's an interesting history for the north Oregon coast hotspot of Seaside, lurking just beneath the surface. That will be the subject of the next History and Hops session on Thursday, April 27.

Years ago, Seaside’s Bungalow Dance Hall and Pypo Club were well known throughout the region for the musicians they brought to town, from Jimmie Lunsford to Paul Revere and the Raiders. But riots in Seaside in 1962 and 1999 caused a dip in Seaside’s popularity as a family vacation spot. How did Seaside recover? What is Seaside’s connection to the ever popular song Louie, Louie? Where, when and how did the Miss Oregon Pageant begin? What was the Dahlia Parade about?

At the next History & Hops free local history lecture Gloria Linkey, Seaside native and author, will provides reminisces of music, mayhem and merriment that has shaped Seaside. History & Hops will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 27 at Seaside Brewing Co., located at 851 Broadway.

History & Hops is a series of local history discussions hosted by the Seaside Museum on the last Thursday of each month, September through May, at Seaside Brewing Co.

















