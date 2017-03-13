Big Honors for Oregon Coast Tourism Group and a Beer Award

Published 03/13/2017 at 6:03 AM PDT - Updated 03/13/2017 at 6:05 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Awards keep pouring in for various aspects of the Oregon coast and its thriving tourism and culinary scene. Two high-profile organizations just snagged some more.

The Oregon Festivals & Events Association recently bestowed a distinctive honor on one Oregon coast town. The Lincoln City Visitor & Convention Bureau (VCB) won the 2016 Hidden Gem Award to the Lincoln for "A Tour To Die For."

The award was presented at the Oregon Festivals & Events Association's annual Ovation! Awards Ceremony in Seaside on March 7th. Scott Humpert, Marketing Manager at the VCB, accepted the award on behalf of the City and the event partners. The Hidden Gem Award is bestowed upon small but worthy events with fewer than 1,000 attendees that makes an impact on a community and is worth bragging about.

"A Tour To Die For" premiered last October, featured guided tours of Lincoln City's hilltop graveyard, Pioneer Cemetery. History truly came to life as permanent residents of the cemetery, played by local actors, told an eternity of tales to participants. "A Tour to Die For" was a successful collaboration between the VCB, Theatre West, Taft Pioneer Cemetery Association and the North Lincoln County Historical Museum, with support from Chinook Winds Casino Resort and the Lincoln City Cultural Center. Anne Hall, Director of the Museum, is proud of the recent award.

"A Tour To Die For" is also nominated for two other awards this year: the Heritage Tourism Award from Travel Oregon and the Oregon Heritage Excellence Award from Oregon State Parks. It will return to the central Oregon coast town on October 20-22 & 27-29, 2017. For more information, please visit OregonCoast.org or call 541-996-1274.

Up the road in Pacific City, Pelican Brewing Company recently earned another Gold medal for its popular flagship brew Kiwanda Cream Ale at Oregon’s Academy Awards Ceremony for beer, the Oregon Beer Awards. The contest was held in Portland.

Kiwanda Cream Ale, one of Pelican’s top-selling and most-decorated brews with 45 medals, won a Gold in the German Kölsch category - a clear, top-fermented beer with a bright, straw-yellow hue.

The Oregon Beer Awards select and celebrate Oregon’s top beers in 22 categories, and honor Oregon's exceptional breweries, bars and festivals in seven additional categories. It is the only statewide double blind beer tasting competition in Oregon.

The beer is a nod to Pelican’s founding brewmaster Darron Welch’s love of history and reputation for brewing beers as they are intended to be. Pelican is the first known craft brewer to revive the pre-Prohibition style of American Cream Ale.

Kiwanda Cream Ale is now available around the state in 12-packs in the grocery craft beer aisle as well as 6-packs, 22 oz. bottles and on-draft.

The company recently doubled its brewing and bottling capacity at its Tillamook facility and opened a new brewpub in Cannon Beach. Pelican also recently won a bronze medal at the World Brew Cup and eight medals including Champion Medium International Brewery at the Australian International Beer Awards. Where to stay in these areas - Where to eat - Maps and Virtual Tours

















