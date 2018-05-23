Big Hotel Makeovers as Oregon Coast Lodging Company Expands, Makes Waves

Published 05/23/2018 at 4:25 AM PDT - Updated 05/23/2018 at 5:35 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

(Oregon Coast) – One hotel group has made numerous changes to various lodgings on the north Oregon coast in the last year, and more are coming as it grows southward. (Above: the Surfrider Resort).

Seaside Lodging, LLC owns and operates several hotels and motels in Seaside, including the River Inn at Seaside and the Coast River Inn. It's beginning to change things in other areas as it has expanded its operations to the central Oregon coast while doing a major makeover on one of its signature properties. The company, owned by Masudur Khan, bought up and redid two large hotels in Lincoln County.

On the central Oregon coast, it’s been about a year since Khan’s company took over two properties: the Surfrider Resort near Depoe Bay and the Inn at Lincoln City. The latter was called several things over the years, including Lincoln Shores about 20 years ago.

Inn at Lincoln City sits across the street and a ways back from the big D River beach access in the center of Lincoln City. Surfrider Resort is the stalwart elder statesman of this part of the central Oregon coast that overlooks Fogarty Beach, about a mile north of Depoe Bay.

Manager Sharleen Hughes is in charge of both in the area.

At the Surfrider ( 3115 NW Highway 101, Depoe Bay, Oregon. 541-764-2311), she said a playground and a picnic area were added.

“There’s a lot of new furnishings, new bedding, oversized chairs,” Hughes said. “There's new seating on the patio and decks – some nice new chairs. They added a fire pit viewing area by the water.”

A new banquet room was created, discarding an older, rather oddly shaped one, Hughes said. This one is for meetings, weddings, and has a hardwood floor along with a partial ocean view.

The Inn at Lincoln City (1091 SE 1st Street. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-4400) will get a new exterior paint job eventually, but for now mostly the interiors have been redone in various pleasant color schemes. Hughes said they also redid the landscaping and added a fire pit by the small lake which the Inn overlooks.

A lot of new furniture was brought in here, and new amenities include a bigger selection of DVD’s.

In Seaside, the Inn at Seaside recently complete a half-million dollar renovation which is also including some new branding. The first such redo on the property in ten years, it’s highlighted by a “funky fresh” attitude and expressive color composition.

The remodel encompasses the entire Inn: all guest rooms and suites, common areas and most importantly the lobby and breakfast area. The lobby features a palate of gray, white and pops of colors with warming tones of statement furniture by rich woods for a playful clean aesthetic. The hotel remained fully operational during the renovation process.

It has that signature look that Khan’s company is known for. This one was done with Jim Staicoff, interior designer from Staicoff Design Co., a division of Oculus Inc.

“You’ll see a lot of instances where there’s clashing colors and patterns that don’t make sense together, but it creates a really good energy for the space,” Staicoff. “This is where 80’s hip-hop meets influential Italian design studio, The Memphis Group.”

It’s a design that will appeal both to families, conventioneers and young hip markets while offering guests a strong sense of community, Khan said. 800-699-5070. 503-738-9581. 441 Second Ave. Seaside, Oregon. www.innatseaside.com.------ Where to eat - Maps and Virtual Tours





Below: Inn at Seaside and more of Lincoln City and Seaside









