Traffic Delays to Watch for This Summer Along Hwy 20 to Central Oregon Coast

Published 05/31/2017 at 6:23 PM PDT - Updated 05/31/2017 at 6:33 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Newport, Oregon) – Work continues this summer on Highway 20 between Corvallis and the central Oregon coast: a massive project that's aimed at straightening out some deadly curves and creating a much faster and safer route to the beaches. While delays will wax and wane throughout the season, some parts of the project are nearing completion.

Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) just released a roundup of what will and won't be happening through the summer months, and what delays to look out for. The west end curve of the Pioneer Mountain-Eddyville Project and two separate but nearby paving projects are slowly drawing to a close, but not before it gets a little worse at times.

ODOT said you can expect some 20-minute delays both at night and during the day, but there will not be any long or overnight closures that necessitate detours. Also, there will be no closures on holidays or around the eclipse (August 21).

There will likely be more than one delay at a time along that stretch to and from the Oregon coast, ODOT said. There will be a variety of project needs, often going on at the same time, causing the west end curve project and other two paving projects to have simultaneous traffic issues.

“However, traveler needs have been taken into consideration and changes in coordination between the projects will be made if needed,” ODOT said in a release.

The West End Curve is the last half mile of roadway to be built for the U.S. 20 Pioneer Mountain – Eddyville Project and is scheduled to be completed in September. This is where the road is being straightened out by moving it away from the river.

Last October, the main portion of the project opened up, which consisted of 5.5 miles of road being completely realigned. It replaced a ten-mile segment of the original 1917-built U.S. 20 that has narrow lanes and sharp curves. The original historic roadway still exists as a scenic drive, however, now accessible at Eddyville and near the west end curve. These days it has the name Crystal Creek Loop.

On the section that is being worked on, most construction is being done just off to the side of the highway. But there will be some blasting happening, which will cause slightly longer closures at times.

Work on the west end curve is expected to be finished by September 22, although some seeding, planting and other more aesthetic work will continue.

ODOT said work will be done six days a week, 12 to 13 hours a day. Inclement weather could shorten this schedule.

On June 1, there will be about two weeks of 24-hour flagging with delays of mostly 10 minutes of less. Five blasts will be required throughout June, which will create 20-minute delays or more. After that, one-lane closures will be happening during the day with mostly short holds, but some longer delays will occur.

In August or September, the Crystal Creek Loop will see some paving work and delays created by closures of one lane.

In the Clem Road area (milepost 31.48 – 33.35), look for one lane driving from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through much of June.



Down the road, mostly night work will be occurring at milepost 33.35 – 49.87 from now through mid-July involving reconstruction on bridges. After that, paving will be done through September, followed by striping. Where to stay in this area - Where to eat - Maps and Virtual Tours. More Newport below:



















