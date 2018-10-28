Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Two Insanely Cool Oregon Coast Spots Hiding in Plain Sight

Published 10/28/2018 at 4:33 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

Two Insanely Cool Oregon Coast Spots Hiding in Plain Sight

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; check for specials now
In Cannon Beach:
Deals beginning now or soon
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Check each listing for specials
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Deals begin soon
In Lincoln City:
Deals on rooms beginning now
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
Specials start in September
In Newport:
Specials and deals beginning
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials
In Yachats, Florence
Specials; lodgings not listed anywhere else

(Oregon Coast) – Two insanely cool hidden spots of the Oregon coast sit – paradoxically – in plain sight. One, near Oceanside, is almost like a reverse image of the legendary tiny town’s beach. The other, just south of Cannon Beach, isn’t really hidden at all – but it’s got plenty of clandestine aspects that could keep you occupied for days. (Above: Short Beach).

Hug Point: one of the more intense experiences on the Oregon coast.

A few miles south of Cannon Beach you'll find Hug Point. A waterfall, several sea caves and a raised, grotto-like tide pool within another cave are all just a precursor to one of the coast's most fascinating spots. Not to mention that always-engaging remnant of a road going around the rocky point.

As you first enter, you'll spot the waterfall immediately to the south of you and a large sea cave. Inside, it's mostly debris and cobblestones, but there are strangely shaped cracks and shapes meandering into its far end. You can wander a little ways inside, and if you look closely you may spot one of the creepy, alien-looking insects that inhabit the large cracks.


On the southern end of this beach there's a point that's normally not crossable unless the tide is sufficiently low enough. In such a case, you'll find another cove and another sea cave. There are more rock slabs to play around on, many of which are surrounded by rich tide pools.

Short Beach, Near Oceanside: blink and you'll this sometimes bizarre wonder.

One of the state's most enthralling hidden spots lies right next to Oceanside, just west of Tillamook. Look for Radar Rd. along the back road between Oceanside and Cape Meares, and you'll find the refurbished entrance to this stunning beach. Until the last decade, the way down here was precarious and slippery, causing many injuries. But locals got together and created a "stairway of 1000 steps," which is heavy breathing-inducing in no time, especially on the climb up, but a heck of a lot nicer than cracking your skull (which a few tourists literally did before this was built).

First, you'll find the bulbous blob at the tide line, resembling the sea stack at Neskowin to the south. Wander here a bit longer, and you may see the waterfall coming from the side of the cliff, which hosts the lighthouse.

Legends abound here. It's said that at extreme low tides, there is yet another tunnel visible (like the one through the cliff in Oceanside). One version of the legend says there may be two tunnels here. More photos of these places below. -- Oregon Coast Lodgings in this area - Where to eat - Maps and Virtual Tours

Oregon Coast Lodging

 




More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Stormy Waves for Oregon Coast On / Off; Portland Dries Slightly, Snow in Moun...
Wild oceans periodically and some sun
The Miocene Oregon Coast: Ancient (Almost-Dino) History All Around You
If you look close enough at some rocky walls on the Oregon coast, you'll see startlingly strange stuff. Geology, science, kids
Two Insanely Cool Oregon Coast Spots Hiding in Plain Sight
The truly curious on the coast, near Cannon Beach and Oceanside
Peek at Storm Season on Oregon Coast, Thunderstorms; Windy Portland, Mountain...
Big waves over the weekend, snow returns to mountains
Rockaway Beach Resort
$175 + tax for 1 or 2 nights; $150 + tax for 3 nights or more
Walking Tour of Lincoln City - See Each Beach Access, Central Oregon Coast
Can't make it to Lincoln City for awhile? Take the walking tour
Surprising Oregon Coast History: Cannon Beach's Tolovana Inn and Warren Hotel
A somewhat intricate history that closely intertwined with that of Cannon Beach
Best Western Agate Beach Inn, Newport
Stay at newly renovated inn and receive 15 perc off in Bistro and Lounge.

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details