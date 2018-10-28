Two Insanely Cool Oregon Coast Spots Hiding in Plain Sight

(Oregon Coast) – Two insanely cool hidden spots of the Oregon coast sit – paradoxically – in plain sight. One, near Oceanside, is almost like a reverse image of the legendary tiny town’s beach. The other, just south of Cannon Beach, isn’t really hidden at all – but it’s got plenty of clandestine aspects that could keep you occupied for days. (Above: Short Beach).

Hug Point: one of the more intense experiences on the Oregon coast.

A few miles south of Cannon Beach you'll find Hug Point. A waterfall, several sea caves and a raised, grotto-like tide pool within another cave are all just a precursor to one of the coast's most fascinating spots. Not to mention that always-engaging remnant of a road going around the rocky point.

As you first enter, you'll spot the waterfall immediately to the south of you and a large sea cave. Inside, it's mostly debris and cobblestones, but there are strangely shaped cracks and shapes meandering into its far end. You can wander a little ways inside, and if you look closely you may spot one of the creepy, alien-looking insects that inhabit the large cracks.





On the southern end of this beach there's a point that's normally not crossable unless the tide is sufficiently low enough. In such a case, you'll find another cove and another sea cave. There are more rock slabs to play around on, many of which are surrounded by rich tide pools.

Short Beach, Near Oceanside: blink and you'll this sometimes bizarre wonder.

One of the state's most enthralling hidden spots lies right next to Oceanside, just west of Tillamook. Look for Radar Rd. along the back road between Oceanside and Cape Meares, and you'll find the refurbished entrance to this stunning beach. Until the last decade, the way down here was precarious and slippery, causing many injuries. But locals got together and created a "stairway of 1000 steps," which is heavy breathing-inducing in no time, especially on the climb up, but a heck of a lot nicer than cracking your skull (which a few tourists literally did before this was built).

First, you'll find the bulbous blob at the tide line, resembling the sea stack at Neskowin to the south. Wander here a bit longer, and you may see the waterfall coming from the side of the cliff, which hosts the lighthouse.

Legends abound here. It's said that at extreme low tides, there is yet another tunnel visible (like the one through the cliff in Oceanside). One version of the legend says there may be two tunnels here. More photos of these places below. -- Oregon Coast Lodgings in this area - Where to eat - Maps and Virtual Tours











