December and January on N. Oregon Coast: Cannon Beach, Astoria, Seaside

Published 12/17/2017 at 5:05 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – What's happening on the north Oregon coast in the rest of December and January? There's still quite a bit. Whales, music, holiday foods, history and some esoteric stuff of a lofty nature.

In Seaside, the Seaside Aquarium remains open its winter hours. Hit that long-standing Oregon coast attraction for some indoor fun while the weather rages outside – that includes feeding the seals. They open at 9 a.m. but closing time can vary. Call for specific hours (503) 738-6211. On the Prom at Seaside, Oregon. Seaside Aquarium.

Through December 23. A Christmas Carol The Musical. A Christmas Carol The Musical is a spectacular adaptation of Charles Dickens’ most well-known story. Proving its staying power with a decade-long run at the Theater at Madison Square Garden. $20 - $25. 7:30 p.m. Coaster Theatre Playhouse. 180 N Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. (503) 436-1242. http://coastertheatre.com/shows/a-christmas-carol/

December 23. Cannon Beach History Museum Holiday Party. 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. for arts and crafts, face painting, story time (for kids and adults) and host a hot chocolate bar. Free. Cannon Beach History Center & Museum. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-9301.

December 27. Winter Holiday Concert with The Trail Band - Haystack Holidays. An 8-piece ensemble that creates an energetic blend of brass and string arrangements of traditional and original music featuring five great vocalists. They are the premiere historic music ensemble from the Northwest. 7 p.m. Ticket prices vary – see http://coastertheatre.com. Coaster Theatre Playhouse. 180 N Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. (503) 436-1242.

December 27 – 31. Winter Whale Watch Week on the Oregon Coast. Watch as majestic gray whales migrate south to Baja, Mexico, where they give birth to their calves. In this area: Ecola State Park, Cannon Beach, and Neahkahnie Overlooks, Manzanita. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 541-765-3304 or visit oregonstateparks.org.

January 18. Oregon Humanities Conversation Project: "Talking About Dying." What do we think about when we think of dying? When we think about our own dying, what do we want most? This Conversation Project program provides an opportunity for participants to reflect on what stories and influences shape their thinking about death and dying and to hear perspectives and ideas from fellow community members. 4 p.m. Free. Cannon Beach History Center & Museum. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-9301.

In the Astoria Area:

Through December 30. Holiday Tea and Plum Pudding. Enjoy a relaxing afternoon with a cup of tea and traditional holiday plum pudding in the festively decorated historic Flavel House Museum. "Tea and Plum Pudding" is held daily from 1-4 p.m. (except Dec. 24 and 25). Cost per person is $12.00 and includes fresh, warm plum pudding, a cup of tea and self-guided tour of the beautiful Flavel House Museum. Reservations are recommended for groups of eight or more. Flavel House Museum. 714 Exchange Street, Astoria, Oregon. www.cumtux.org. 503 325-2203.

December 21. Thursday Lecture Series at Fort George. Heritage Denied: 1st Probate Case in Oregon Territory. New light on a fascinating probate case from the mid-1800s. Inheritance rights, marriage law, and Native American rights were influenced by this case involving Calvin Tibbets, a sizable estate, and his heirs. Join guest speaker Jerry Sutherland, author of Calvin Tibbets: Oregon’s First Pioneer, and learn about the Oregon Territory’s Supreme Court decision and its impact on Oregon law. 7 p.m. Fort George Brewery Lovell Showroom, 14th & Duane Street Astoria, Oregon. https://fortgeorgebrewery.com/events/

December 28. Thursday Lecture Series at Fort George: Is There an Absolute Limit to Human Knowledge? (And can we know what it is?). 7 p.m. Fort George Brewery Lovell Showroom, 14th & Duane Street Astoria, Oregon. https://fortgeorgebrewery.com/events/

December 26 – January 1. Winter Ranger Programs. 9:30 a.m. - Raising of the Flag. 10:30 - Flintlocks: Tools of Survival. 11:30 - 12:30 - Ongoing Historical Demonstration. 1:30 - Flintlocks: Tools of Survival. 2:00 - 3:00 - Ongoing Historical Demonstration. 3:30 - Flintlocks: Tools of Survival. 4:30 - Lowering of the Flag. Free with park admission. Fort Clatsop Visitor Center. Astoria, Oregon. 503-861-2471. Where to stay for these events - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

