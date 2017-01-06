June Highlights of Oregon Coast: Music, Kites, Sandcastles, More

Published 06/01/2017 at 9:53 PM PDT - Updated 06/01/2017 at 10:23 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Oregon Coast) – A bundle of beachy events of note take place along the Oregon coast in June. It's filled with history tours, cool car shows, music, food and nature. One of the largest events all year is the Cannon Beach Sandcastle Festival on June 17. You can dig deep into hidden parts of a military base at Warrenton, get seafood at a special festival in Garibaldi, or take a tour of secret gardens in Newport. There's even more.

Here are just a few of the highlights.

On June 7 jazz guitarist John Stowell plays Cannon Beach at the Cannon Beach History Museum. He brings new music, new vibes, and a new feel at each performance. Stowell has played and taught jazz music all over the world. He was the first american jazz performer to appear in Russia after the fall of the Iron Curtain and he continued to sell out performances there for two decades after. He has been an Artist-In-Residence at schools in Germany, Indonesia, Argentina, the United States and Canada. 7p.m. $15. Cannon Beach History Center and Museum. 1387 Spruce St, Cannon Beach, Oregon.

Through September 30. Tours: Fort Stevens Historic Area. Take a tour underground through a rare gun battery that also served as a World War II command center. Ride in the back of a period military truck and see the fortifications from a whole new perspective. Get a feel for what the inside of a military jail was like as you walk through one of the last brick-constructed guard houses in the country. Warrenton, Oregon.

July 1. Wings and Wheels. In addition to 100 really cool cars, there are many antique, and Hot Rod airplanes, plus Military, Police and Fire Displays. It is a full day of Action with over 20 local and regional groups involved with displays and activities. Live music with “Back In Time” and Good Eats. 10a.m. – 3p.m. $5. Florence Airport. 2001 Airport Way, Florence, Oregon. https://florencechamber.com/event-pro/wings-wheels-2/

June 17. Cannon Beach Sandcastle Competition. Dozens of teams of master sand sculpture artists, amateur groups and families will construct remarkable creations in the sand as Cannon Beach, Oregon celebrates the 53rd anniversary of its Annual Sandcastle Contest. 148 West Gower, Cannon Beach, Oregon. http://cannonbeach.org/events/Main-Events/Sandcastle-Contest-2017

June 2 - June 3. Bounty on the Bay. This fun-filled weekend includes a fishing tournament, silent auction and fantastic food. The activities will begin with a pasta dinner on Friday, June 2nd at 6pm, featuring a speaker and presentation (TBA), followed by a fishing tournament on Saturday, June 3rd, which culminates with a WORLD CLASS Grilled Seafood Dinner at 5 pm, silent auction and award ceremony. Prices and Packages vary. Old Mill Event Center 210 3rd Street, Garibaldi, Oregon. http://www.tbnep.org/

June 3 – June 4. Nehalem Bay Crab Derby. The annual Nehalem Bay Crab Derby Benefit helps the local organizations often overlooked by donating the proceeds of the event to the Rockaway Lion Club and the Wildlife Center of the North Coast. These charities help people and animals in need (respectively). There will be games for kids, music, prizes and crabbing of course. 9a.m. to 5p.m. $10 http://www.jettyfishery.com/. 503-368-5746

June 17. Yappy Days. Come on down for adoptions, vendor booths, informative presentations regarding grooming, a pet wash, and more. Inn at Cape Kiwanda, 33105 Cape Kiwanda Drive, Pacific City, Oregon.

June 10. 10th Annual Ducky Derby. This family-friendly event features food, face painting, games for kids, local business information, prizes, and a rubber ducky race. 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Free Admission, $5 ducks for racing available at local businesses. Seaside, Oregon. seasidekidsinc.org

June 16 – June 17. Seaside Muscle and Chrome Car Show. Take a walk through yesterday with one of the Oregon Coast’s premier car shows, Seaside Muscle and Chrome. This popular event is a celebration of show-quality vehicles from 1960 to 1978 and factory performance vehicles from 1979 to current year. 612 Broadway, Seaside, Oregon http://seasidedowntown.com/

June 23. Bird Walk at Spring Lake. Forest and wetlands with cedar and hemlock, pond, some forest edge, and open brush. Easy/Moderate hike. No prior birding experience required, binoculars and guidebooks provided. 9a.m.-11a.m. http://www.lincolncityaudubon.org/ or call 542-992-9720.

June 24. Chinook Winds 22 Anniversary. Fireworks. 10 p.m. Free. Chinook Winds Casino, Lincoln City, Oregon. www.chinookwindscasino.com 888-624.6288.

June 24 - June 25. Summer Kite Festival. Professional kite flyers will demonstrate their routines. D River Wayside State Park. 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Free. http://www.oregoncoast.org/lincoln-city-summer-kite-festival/.

June 28. Chicago-Style Deep Dish Pizza Demo. Learn the secrets to authentic Chicago-style pizza. 6p.m.-7p.m. $20 per person. Oregon Coast Culinary Center. Highway 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125.

On June 25, take the Secret Garden Tour of the central Oregon coast town of Newport. Attendees will take a self-directed tour of seven gardens located in the area. Each garden also features live music and certain locations offer light snacks and wine. Show up for the inspiration and a beautiful day in the garden – and it's all for a good cause. All proceeds go to the Samaritan House. It runs from noon to 5 p.m. Around Newport, Oregon. https://www.facebook.com/Samaritan-House-246663978762312/

