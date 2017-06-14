Small Storm to Hit Oregon Coast, Portland

Published 06/14/2017 at 7:24 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Oregon Coast) - The word from the National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland is “Be prepared for the change in the weather on Thursday.” This counts for most of Oregon, but especially the beaches, where a small storm more like something you'd find in March will make the Oregon coast quite breezy. Gusts along the beaches could be up to 55 mph.

A system is taking shape rather quickly on Wednesday that will be an unusually strong frontal system for June, the NWS said. But a nice run of sun is in store shortly after for Portland and the beaches.

“This system is forecast to move through southwest Washington and northwest Oregon on Thursday,” the NWS said on its website. “Fairly strong gales are expected along the coast with windy conditions onshore. Gusts 40 to 50 mph are possible along the coast, possibly close to 50 or 55 mph near beaches and headlands. Gusts to 40 to 45 mph are possible in the higher terrain of the coast range and the Cascades. Gusts to 35 mph are possible in the valleys.”

It's resulting in a special weather statement from the NWS that includes a few warnings, even for those headed to some parts of inland Oregon for recreation.

“While these are not normally speeds sufficient for a wind advisory, with trees now having leafed out, some tree and limb damage is possible which could lead to a few power disruptions,” the NWS said. “In addition, this weather will make outdoor activities in the mountains difficult. Mountain climbing is not recommended.”

The Portland area will see sizable winds at times, mostly in the teens. Some gusts close to 30 mph are possible.

There is also a gale warning for marine craft off the Oregon coast. The beaches will see sizable waves too, up around 12 feet.

Afterwards, clouds and rain are expected to linger through Saturday for inland and the coastline. Saturday will be at least partly sunny with a high near 64 on the coast, while Sunday gets mostly sunny. Monday will be sunny with highs in the upper 60's but some drizzle at night. Tuesday and Wednesday continue with mostly sunny conditions. Portland returns to the 80s over the weekend.

More Oregon Coast Weather. - Where to stay in this area - Where to eat - Maps and Virtual Tours

























More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted