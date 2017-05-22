Doggy Fest and Kite Fest to Greet N. Oregon Coast Visitors

Published 05/22/2017

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Tillamook, Oregon) – Two major bouts of fun are waiting in the wings along the north Oregon coast in the coming weeks. Pacific City hosts its Yappy Days doggy festival on June 17, while this weekend sees a massive kite festival in Rockaway Beach.

This Memorial Day weekend welcomes the 40th Annual Rockaway Beach Kite Festival from May 26-30, sponsored by the American Kite Fliers Association, the largest group of kiters in the world. The festival hosts kite flyers of various ages and skills, all competing to win awards for their airborne showmanship in various categories: nicest kite, the kite that drags on the ground the longest before becoming airborne, and more.

Kite enthusiasts are also encouraged to bring their own kites to fly and children can join in the fun as they build and learn to fly small kites during special classes. In addition to kite-flying, the festival will feature live music, kite exhibitions, food and beverages, artisans and vendors.

The Oregon coast is known as one of the best places in North America to fly kites because of its almost continuous wind stream coming in from the Pacific Ocean, rarely too strong or too weak. The wide open beaches let kiters run far without having to worry about roads, power lines, buildings or big trees.

Rockaway Beach is known for its 7 miles of flat, sandy beach, traditional beach town shopping, summer foods – ice cream, saltwater taffy, clam chowder and Pronto Pups – and general relaxed atmosphere. The Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad locomotive adds to the resort town ambiance announcing its frequent arrivals at the Rockaway Beach train station with a telltale whistle and plume of steam. More at VisitTillamookCoast.com. 844-330-6962.

Coming up on June 17 is the latest installment of the adorable Yappy Days Festival in Pacific City. It's the ninth year of this annual pet fest, featuring painting, balloon animals, raffle baskets, silent auction, pet wash, and vendor booths related to all things canine.

Pet adoptions will be offered by The Tillamook Animal Shelter as well, and the agency may bring some adoptable dogs to the event for a meet and greet. The group will have a volunteer available to talk with potential adopting families about what dogs are available and how they can take the next step.

The festival is put together and hosted by the Inn at Cape Kiwanda, and organizers say 100 percent of the proceeds raised at this festival will be donated to the Tillamook Animal Shelter, which is in great need.

“Our goal is to raise $3,500 this year to specifically help with the increased costs associated with the animal shelters new facilities,” said spokesperson Tara Thayer. “Come learn about The Tillamook Animal Shelter's new location. Donations are accepted and tax receipts are available.”

Thayer added donations of anything that can be raffled or auctioned off at the festival are welcome as well. They can also accept cash donations at any time. Animal food donations are accepted but will not benefit the Tillamook Animal Shelter directly as they only use specific kinds of foods to reduce animal waste in confined spaces. Animal food donations will instead be passed onto local food banks and/ or other organizations. The Tillamook Animal Shelter is always in need of blankets, towels, toys, and grooming products.

The festival goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Inn at Cape Kiwanda. 33105 Cape Kiwanda Drive. Pacific City, Oregon. 1-888-965-7001. www.innatcapekiwanda.com. https://www.facebook.com/yappydaysinpacificcityoregon - - Where to stay for these events - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour (More on these spots below).



















