Oregon Coast Labor Weekend Advice, Warnings: Lodging, Camping, Traffic, Gas

Published 08/30/2017 at 4:43 AM PDT - Updated 08/31/2017 at 12:03 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Oregon Coast) – Labor Day weekend on the Oregon coast is an indisputable monster: everybody and their dog is out here. It's the last bash of summer for most, and with everyone coming out to get away from it all, they're bringing it here with them.

Still, it's a time for riotous fun, and to make sure you have an even better time Oregon Coast Beach Connection has offered some tips and warnings for the holiday weekend.

Starting with gas prices: they are on the way up in Oregon, but not severely. AAA's Marie Dodds said Oregon recently gained two and a half cents to $2.84 per gallon, and that's still likely to rise a bit because of holiday demand.



“As Harvey continues to blast Texas and the Gulf Coast with heavy rains, inflicting some of the worst flooding in history in the Houston area, gas prices are climbing in many parts of the country,” Dodds said. “For the week, the national average for regular unleaded adds four cents to $2.38.”

Interestingly, that won't affect Oregon very much as not a lot of gas comes here from that area. Dodds said prices have already mostly peaked here because of demand surrounding the August 21 eclipse.

Oregon is fifth most expensive in the nation for the ninth week in a row.

Get Your Hotel or Campground A Week Ago. The harsh reality is most Oregon coast lodgings are booked up already. You're likely out of luck at most motels and hotels, but your chances increase with vacation rental agencies. See the Oregon coast Labor Day Weekend Lodging bulletins here, which give you better chances.

Trying to do a walk-in at the last minute will most often find you nothing, but if you do find a room there's a good chance you'll get charged two or three times the normal rate.

For campgrounds, you can let go of that idea right now. All major state and U.S. Forest Service sites were filled up long ago. Except for a handful of county and city campgrounds where it's first come, first serve – but these are rare. There could be some cancellations, however. See the Complete List of Oregon Coast Campgrounds for the upper half of the coastline.

Traffic Issues. Make sure you leave early and give yourself more time. The worst is the return trip from the coast, usually on Sunday and Monday, when traffic along the coast range routes can be at an absolute standstill at times – usually in the mid to late afternoon. Wait until closer to sunset to leave.

Watch your speed as cops will be out in full force on Highway 101 and the routes to and from. Sting spots to lookout for: the big rest stop halfway through the coast range along Highway 26; various gravel pull-offs along Highway 26 and Highway 18 in the coast range; the double-lane areas along Highway 26 in the Saddle Mountain area; Highway 18, just east and west of McMinnville.

Weather Issues. This year promises good and warm weather, but it will be extra hot in the valley for the Labor Day Weekend. That means more day trippers than usual, and way more traffic.

If you come out for the day, make sure to bring an extra pair of pants and / shoes in case you get completely soaked. There's a decent chance you'll get walloped by the tide if you're goofing around near the ocean, and not a slim chance of accidentally slipping in a creek either. Where to stay for this - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

























More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted